SCHSL approves schedules for prep winter sports postseason, spring sports season

  • Updated
SCHSL St. James
St. James pitcher Shawn Taylor prepares throw heat during a game against Andrews last season. Danny Kelly/Staff

 Danny Kelly/South Strand News

The landscape for South Carolina prep sports in the new year just became a little clearer.

The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee approved schedules for the winter sports postseason and the spring sports season on Wednesday.

There will be a more comprehensive COVID-19 plan in place for spring sports after the SCHSL meets with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control in the coming days, said SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton.

“Technology is going to help us through this; trust me,” Singleton said.

Boys and girls basketball playoffs will begin on Feb. 20 and run through March 6. Games will most likely be played at one facility, which is yet to be determined.

Wrestling dual playoffs will begin Feb. 13 and conclude with state finals on Feb. 20 to take place tentatively at Dreher High School in Columbia.

Wrestling individual qualifiers will take place on Feb. 26 and 27 and finals will be March 5 and 6 at a location yet to be determined.

Practices for all spring sports will begin on Feb. 1, which includes lacrosse, soccer, boys tennis, boys golf, track and field, baseball and softball.

Scrimmages will begin on Feb. 8 for all but baseball and softball, which will begin on Feb. 22.

Contests for lacrosse will begin on Feb. 22, soccer games will begin on March 1, boys tennis, boys golf and track and field matches will begin on March 8, and baseball and softball contests will begin March 15.

Playoffs/qualifiers for lacrosse will start Apr. 19, May 3 for soccer, May 4 for boys tennis, May 10 for boys golf, track and field will vary by region, and playoffs for baseball and softball will begin May 15.

Finals for each sport will be as follows: May 1 for lacrosse, May 13-17 for soccer, May 15 for boys tennis, May 17-18 for boys golf, May 18-22 for track and field, and June 1-5 for baseball and softball.

The committee also voted that COVID-19-related adjustments will be made at the state finals level only for two-team competition.

The next SCHSL Executive Committee meeting will be April 21.

