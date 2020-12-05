'Pulling for my scrappy Chants': All attention turns to the campus of Coastal Carolina

CONWAY — All eyes are on Conway.

The sun will set over the city just outside of Myrtle Beach at 5:07 p.m. Twenty-three minutes later, the biggest football game in the history of Brooks Stadium will kick off.

College GameDay is broadcasting from Coastal Carolina University’s campus all day. Despite being snubbed for a prime time ESPN television slot, this is the biggest game in college sports on Dec. 5, 2020 — a historic moment for not only the CCU football team, but for the university as well.

The Chanticleers — named after a fairytale rooster — are having a dream season heading into the game against the higher ranked Brigham Young University. CCU sits at 18th in the college football poll, five spots down from BYU.

Both teams are undefeated.

“I’m pulling for my scrappy Chants to win like the rest of America,” said CCU alum and Statehouse Rep. Russell Fry. “People from all over want this Cinderella story to continue. And they will.”

Fry got so excited about cheering on the Chants he tweeted his statement before publication of this article.

Conventional wisdom back in August would suggest no one could’ve predicted CCU would have been in this spot come December. In fact, CCU was expected to finish at the bottom of the division.

But 2020 has been full of surprises.

For the Myrtle Beach area, and especially Conway, this season has been a welcomed bright spot amongst the tragedies of the year. Many, including the area’s congressional representative, believe this game is giving hope to a region and hopes for another national championship coming back to Conway.

“I remember when Coastal began a fledgling football program. Now they are hosting the biggest game in all of college football so far in 2020,” U.S. Rep. Tom Rice said in a text. “I also remember a recent national baseball title. Do we dare hope? SPURS UP!!!.”

Due to pandemic conditions, only a limited amount of fans were allowed in the stadium for College GameDay filming. In addition, many fans are having to watch the game from home due to limited capacity in the stadium itself. Across campus signs reminded visitors and fans to #MaskUp while cheering #ChantsUp.

Unfortunately, the pandemic doesn’t care about this historic moment for school or city. Still fans were around the stadium early on Saturday trying to carve out some sense of a normal football game.

At the time of publication, the final outcome of CCU’s season remains unknown. And with an alarming trend of new coronavirus cases, it’s hard to know what the area this game is happening in faces as residents await a vaccine.

But for the next few hours fans will be focused on the field and cheering on the players in teal.

When the game ends, regardless of the outcome, CCU fans and Conway will have a lot to celebrate. Being undefeated when the calendar turns to December despite the uncertainty caused by the pandemic is a feat alone. Beating division rivals, like App State, is even better.

Getting the biggest show in college football to broadcast from your stadium is likely a dream come true for many CCU fans.

Maybe most impressive is that the Chants have gained this national attention while sharing a state with Clemson University, one of the top football schools in the country.

But anyone that has watched Coastal fans react to good or bad seasons know that the fan base is loyal through thick and thin. All the attention is superfluous to standing with the Chanticleers each and every game, despite win/loss records.

Sure, there have been some bandwagon fans this year, but the die hard fans have always and will continue to be proud of their team.

And even with social distancing, CCU’s fan base has never been closer.