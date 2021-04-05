PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com World Amateur Handicap Championship begins taking entries April 7

MYRTLE BEACH – The 38th annual PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com World Amateur Handicap Championship will begin accepting entries on April 7, with 3,000 players from across the country expected to participate in golf’s largest single-site event.

A 72-hole, net stroke play tournament, the World Am, also known as “Every Man’s Major," will be played from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 on 55 of Myrtle Beach’s best courses.

Early entry into the tournament, which includes at least four rounds of golf and nightly admission to the World’s Largest 19th Hole and a gift bag, is $559 through June 3, $120 off the regular cost.

The 19th Hole overtakes all 120,000-square feet of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, providing participants with free food and drinks, live entertainment, celebrity guest appearances, a golf expo and more. Among the big names in golf that have appeared at the 19th Hole in recent years are David Feherty, Brandel Chamblee, Charlie Rymer and John Daly.

The tournament was played without the World’s Largest 19th Hole in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“We are so excited to open entries for the 2021 PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com World Amateur Handicap Championship, and as long as the nation’s fight with the COVID-19 pandemic continues to move in the right direction, we are looking forward to welcoming golfers back to the World’s Largest 19th Hole,” said tournament director Scott Tomasello.

The World Am, which flights players based on age, gender and handicap, flights players into 11 divisions, which include men 49 and under, senior men (50-59), mid-senior men (60-69), super senior men (70-79), seasoned seniors (80+), women (59 and under), senior women (60+), the gross division, senior (50+) gross division, mid-senior (60+) gross division and women’s gross division.

There is also a “Just For Fun” flight, created for players who want to enjoy the World Am experience without the pressure of competition.

There was previously just one flight for women, but now women will have a new gross division and the regular women’s group will now be split into the two age groups mentioned above.

After four days of tournament play, all flight winners and ties advance to the World Championship Playoff, an 18-hole shootout that crowns the event’s winner.

The tournament accepts players age 17 and older.

Players that register by May 6 will also be eligible to win one of more than 50 random drawing prizes, including offerings from GolfBuddy, Cleveland Golf and Nexbelt, and all players will also receive a gift bag that includes a polo, pullover, golf towel, logo hat, PGA Tour Superstore gift card and an assortment of other items valued at $250.

“The last year has been a difficult reminder to all of us that we need to appreciate what we have, and that certainly applies to the World Am and the camaraderie that surrounds the event,” Tomasello said. “We look forward to the full return of golf’s greatest amateur tournament in 2021 and the opportunity to reunite with old friends and make new ones.”