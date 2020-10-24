North Myrtle's Xavier Anderson, who didn't play football two years ago, scores thrice for Chiefs

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Two years ago, No. 3 North Myrtle Beach senior wide receiver Xavier Anderson wasn’t even playing football.

On Friday night against No. 10 West Florence at the Hank, he played like a man possessed.

Anderson racked up a career-high three touchdown catches for 45, 84 and 41 yards — all in the second quarter. Anderson only caught one pass that wasn’t for a score with a total of four receptions, racking up a whopping 184 yards in the process and propelling the Chiefs to a 4A state playoff berth with a 28-21 win.

“It feels amazing,” Anderson said. “I like to appreciate that my guys can stay blocked up front. Our QB (Cameron Freeman) did (his) job offensively throwing the ball well, and I just like the fact that we all can keep it rolling and keep it going throughout the whole game.”

In five games, Anderson has 336 receiving yards on 10 receptions with nearly half of his receptions and receiving yards, respectively, this season coming on Friday. He only had one touchdown coming into the game against the Knights.

Anderson has also had some success on the defensive side of the ball this season, recording two interceptions for which he returned for an average of 10.5 yards, and also has an assisted tackle.

“He’s a special kid, man,” Chiefs head coach Matt Reel said. “Two years ago, he didn’t play football, and for him to come out last year and just kind of learn the ropes and this year change his body, come back and do what he’s doing, it’s a testament to him and how hard he’s worked.”

Anderson agrees that he’s come a long way since taking his sophomore year off.

“I feel like I came a long way from that little small break I took,” he said “I feel like I came a long way and helped my team out. It wouldn’t be possibly without those guys blocking up front, honestly.”

Anderson has drawn comparisons to some pretty talented NFL wide receivers.

“I wouldn’t say I really model my game after anyone, I like to be my best self,” he said. “But I’ve compared to somebody like (Denver Broncos wide receiver) Jerry Jeudy and (Seattle Seahawks wide receiver) DK Metcalf.”

Anderson will look to lead the (5-0, 5-0) Chiefs to a Region VI-4A title when they host archrival Myrtle Beach (4-1, 3-1) in two weeks. Myrtle Beach was No. 1 going into Friday action, but lost a thriller at Wilson, 41-38. Barring a Myrtle Beach loss to struggling South Florence next week (the Chiefs are on a bye after their game against non-conference St. James was canceled), the game between the Chiefs and Seahawks, which sounds like a top-notch Super Bowl matchup, will be guaranteed to determine the region winner.

“Beating Myrtle Beach, it’s a good thing, but at the same time, we also want to win (against everyone we play),” Anderson said.