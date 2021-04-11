North Myrtle Beach's Billy Barlow, a Clemson signee, attracting MLB scouts

LITTLE RIVER – North Myrtle Beach High School senior starting pitcher Billy Barlow is attracting Major League Baseball scouts to Little River, and it’s clear why.

The Chiefs’ ace has a nasty 94-mile per hour fastball and is a strikeout machine, recording nine of them in his most recent six-inning outing in a 4-2 win over South Florence on March 29.

“Man, I’m just blessed,” Barlow said of scouts matching him throw heat. “It’s fun pitching in front of them and getting to show my talent and just getting to compete out there. It’s a blessing.”

North Myrtle Beach baseball head coach Brian Alderson has had MLB scouts look at his pitchers before, but not since he’s been with the Chiefs, and thinks it had been a long time since that has happened.

Scouts have also shown up to look at junior pitcher Cam Freeman, who committed to play baseball at Georgia Tech in September 2019, and Alderson thinks scouts will be out to see him next year as well.

Alderson said Barlow was a little nervous at first when so many scouts showed up to watch him pitch, but he has since shaken those nerves.

“Obviously, he’s thrown in front of enough scouts that I don’t think it bothers him too bad anymore,” Alderson said. “He’s kind of gotten used to it. Even when they’re here, he’s thrown really, really well.”

Like Freeman, Barlow will also be taking his talents to an Atlantic Coast Conference school, signing with Clemson to play baseball.

North Myrtle Beach High School had three other athletes sign or commit to ACC schools this year, including defensive end Chase Simmons (Syracuse), defensive end/tight end Henry Duke (Virginia) and most recently kicker/punter Zane Smith (Florida State, preferred walk-on).

Barlow, who grew up a Clemson fan, said he always wanted to go to Clemson, and after talking with the coaches, he said it felt like a home up there. He also hit it off with head coach Monte Lee, as well as assistants Andrew See and Bradley LeCroy.

“It just feels like a family up there, and that’s where I want to be," Barlow said.

Barlow has played baseball since he was 6 years old, going back to when he and his father played catch in the backyard. He has played all around the field, but has mainly been a pitcher.

Barlow’s goals this year are to eventually pitch for a whole game and help his team win en route to a state title.

“That’s our team goal, making it to that state championship and get us a ring,” Barlow said.

North Myrtle Beach is currently 6-4 on the season, and Alderson knows that if it’s going to stay competitive in a tough region like Region VI-4A, solid pitching is going to be a necessity.

“We’re going to have to have outings from Billy and Cam about every time out like (Billy) had tonight,” Alderson said.

Although Barlow has pitched well so far this year and has the attention of MLB, he knows that he can always improve his craft.

“I definitely need to start working on throwing more first-pitch strikes and getting ahead in the count,” he said. “There’s always something to work on.”