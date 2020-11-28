North Myrtle Beach wins 4A Lower State Championship, defeating Myrtle Beach 37-10

LITTLE RIVER — One more.

One more victory is all that stands between North Myrtle Beach and its first state championship. The Chiefs defeated the Myrtle Beach Seahawks, 37-10, to secure the Class 4A Lower State Championship in its 51-year school history.

North Myrtle earns a trip to Columbia next Saturday for all the marbles.

“The Lower State Championship is huge for us,” senior running back Nyliek Livingston said. “We haven’t been there in 51 years. For us to beat our rival two times in one season, it’s huge. It’s big for our community.”

Head coach Matt Reel echoed what Livingston was feeling moments after the victory.

“Just proud. Really proud,” Coach Reel said. “They deserve it. They are a hard-working group. They do everything we ask them to. I’m not the easiest guy to deal with sometimes, but I have high expectations for our kids, and I love them. They completely bought into our culture, bought into what we do and what just happened is what happens when you do that.”

North Myrtle Beach won the opening kickoff and elected to defer until the second half. Myrtle Beach’s high-octane offense felt pressure from the Chiefs on defense from the sound of the first whistle.

A big hit from linebacker Elijah Vereen on Seahawks quarterback Ryan Burger led to a fumble and great field position in the red zone for the Chiefs.

The turnover resulted in a 25-yard touchdown run by North Myrtle Beach quarterback Cam Freeman and a quick 7-0 score with 9:38 to go in the first quarter.

Later with 2:01 to go in the first, Seahawks running back Malachi Washington was hit in the end zone, resulting in a safety and two points for the Chiefs, who expanded their lead to 9-0.

With 5:51 to go until halftime, Burger bobbled a high snap, leading to a turnover and great field position for the Chiefs at the Seahawks 35-yard line. A 7-play, 35-yard drive led to a second touchdown run for Freeman, making the score 16-0 at the 2:02 mark of the second quarter.

Myrtle Beach sounded back with a 10-play, 55-yard drive, but had to settle for a 42-yard field goal by Sullivan Hardin. The halftime horn sounded with the Chiefs leading 16-3.

North Myrtle Beach offense stalled coming back from the break and the Seahawks capitalized with a 4-play, 67-yard drive. The drive was capped off by a 45-yard touchdown pass from Burger to receiver JJ Jones, to narrow the Chiefs lead at 16-10.

With 2:13 to go in the third quarter, North Myrtle Beach’s offense faced a 4th-and-6 from the 23-yard line. Freeman found TE/LB Chase Simmons out in the flat, who turned his body, made a leaping catch and ran it into the endzone for a 23-10 lead and a huge shift in the momentum of the game.

“We practice a bunch of tight end plays, it just depends on the situation,” Simmons said. “We were driving down the field and came to a 4th-down situation. We knew they were crunching down on the run, so the ability to make a play was big there.”

Reel said that he knew he wasn’t going to try a field goal because kicker Zane Smith had an injury.

“Zane was a little injured, so we knew we weren’t going to kick there,” Reel said. “Wanted to draw them offsides, but they did a good job of staying onsides. We’ve had that play in for about seven weeks and haven’t ran it yet. 265 pounds is hard to tackle in the flat.”

The Chiefs' defense pressured Burger for the rest of the game, making sure to get a hit when they could.

Near the end of the third quarter, North Myrtle Beach got a sack on Burger, leading a bobbled snap on a punt and the Chiefs ball on the Myrtle Beach four-yard line. One play later running back Devin Montgomery rushed it in, giving the Chiefs a 30-10 lead.

With 9:38 to go in the game and facing a fourth and 29, Burger was hit with a grounding penalty and that resulted in a turnover for the Chiefs. With 6:15 to go in the game, Freeman called his own number for a 25-yard touchdown run, giving North Myrtle Beach a 37-10 victory.

Although he racked up 173 rushing yards on the night, Livingston was held out of the endzone but ran for an average of 6.2 yards per play.

“I feel like we have the best offensive line in the state,” Livingston said. “I trust them boys with my heart, everything. I trust them boys with my life. I know they are going to protect me.”

Reel said that he has the best staff in the state and that everyone has bought into the program, leading to their success.

“There’s something about this group in Little River this year and I’m excited to see them play in Columbia next week,” Reel said.

The Chiefs will play A.C. Flora in the title game on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7:30 p.m. at Benedict College in Columbia.

“It’s a crazy feeling,” Livingston said. “It still hasn’t soaked in yet. It’s crazy.”