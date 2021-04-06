North Myrtle Beach hires Darlington's Tony Heilbronn as new athletic director

LITTLE RIVER — North Myrtle Beach High School has hired Darlington High School head basketball coach and assistant athletic director Tony Heilbronn as its new athletic director to replace Joe Quigley, who will be retiring at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

Heilbronn will start his new position on July 11.

“I’m extremely excited to get down there,” Heilbronn said. “I’ve coached basketball here in Darlington going on 10 years now, so for me, it’s a great time to make a change for my family (and it’s in) the best interest of us…it was too good of an opportunity to pass up.”

Quigley, who is calling it a career after 15 years at the helm of the Chiefs’ athletic program, saw arguably his best year at the school this past season with seven teams from the fall and winter winning their regions and two teams, football and girls basketball, making state championship appearances.

However, Heilbronn is no stranger to success, as he was on the coaching staff of Darlington boys basketball teams that made three consecutive Lower State Championships, with a victory in one of them, and won several region championships in the sport.

“It’s just something I’ve been accustomed to,” Heilbronn said. “That’s the standard here in Darlington for basketball, so going out there, it’s the same situation, just on a bigger scale.”

Heilbronn hopes to build on Quigley’s success at the school by bringing his youth and energy to the job, as he is only 36 years old. He is also familiar with North Myrtle Beach athletics, as Darlington plays in the same 4A region as the Chiefs, so the schools meet twice a year in some sports.

North Myrtle Beach High School principal Teresa Todd said the decision to hire Heilbronn was made by a committee of seven NMBHS and Horry County Schools administrators, and he was formally offered the job on March 22. Quigley was not among the seven.

Todd thinks that his experience at Darlington High and his tenure as the track coach at Hartsville High School will help him greatly with his new job. Todd also hopes Heilbronn will improve the Chiefs’ social media presence.

“We talked a lot about his social media aspect, marketing aspect of things I think we need to work on here,” Todd said.

Heilbronn also received high praise from Darlington High athletic director Michael Jordan, who was impressed with how he took over the basketball program after former coach Ken Howell retired.

“I don’t think you saw much of a drop-off or any at all, and he was able to maintain that level of success with the kids and the fan base here at Darlington High School,” Jordan said.

Jordan said he didn’t want to bother Heilbronn during basketball season, but during the fall and spring seasons, Heilbronn would chip in to help with online ticketing for games, monitoring gates at athletic events and making sure student athletes were keeping their grades up.

“He’s going to be a big loss to us,” Jordan said. “Not only what he did with basketball, but just his presence around campus.”

Jordan also recommends that Heilbronn keep Quigley on “speed dial” if Heilbronn ever has any questions about running things at North Myrtle Beach.

Heilbronn is excited to continue the winning tradition at North Myrtle Beach High as soon as he starts in July.

“Just seeing the success, not just in one sport, but all sports, it just gives you that extra energy and excitement,” Heilbronn said. “You just want to be a part of something like that.”