North Myrtle Beach 8th-grader Destinee Vereen played big part in Chiefs' title appearance

LITTLE RIVER — One does not see an 8th-grader have an impact on a high school varsity basketball team too often, but don’t tell Destinee Vereen that.

The North Myrtle Beach High School 5-foot-7 forward/center, who started playing basketball when she was just 3 years old, was a key component to the Chiefs’ run to the 4A title game this year, averaging 5 points and 9 rebounds per game.

She played all but 2 minutes and had a rebound and two assists in the Chiefs’ upset win over four-time defending champion North Augusta in the quarterfinals, and poured in 8 points, a whopping 16 boards (11 offensive) and two assists in their win over Darlington in the Lower State Championship.

The team ultimately fell to Westside in the Chiefs’ first state championship game appearance since 1990, but an 11-2 season with a state runner-up trophy is certainly going to remember at the school for a long time.

“It was a great experience doing it during COVID and just getting to play with my favorite teammates, and just knowing that we can possibly do it again next year,” Destinee said.

Believe it or not, this was not Destinee’s first year playing varsity; she actually first played varsity in 7th grade.

“I was shocked and just very grateful that she (head coach Brooke Smith) would want me, in 7th grade, to come up and play with older kids and just show what talent I have at a higher level,” Destinee said.

Destinee mainly came off the bench that season, but Smith told her she would have a bigger role the following season, and that she did.

“We always knew she was going to be an integral part to us, we just knew it was going to take her a little bit longer to mature in the game,” Smith said. “But you watch her, especially this year, she came really out in a way of a leader position.”

Smith said during practices, Destinee had no trouble telling her teammates what to do when needed, and one would not be able to tell she was an 8th grader by looking at her because she took a lot of accountability for herself and the team.

Because of her height, Destinee’s main role was to play defense on other team's bigs and get rebounds, and she also had a few games where she contributed in scoring.

Smith also praised her for being able to handle the pressure in tight games and that she wasn’t scared to do her job.

“I’m proud that she got confidence to play good,” said junior guard Adaiah Vereen, who is not related to Destinee. “We’re going to need her next year, too, so it’s almost like a relief that you can turn to your teammates and be like, ‘OK, do this, do this,’ and then they do it.”

Adaiah averaged 6 points, 6 boards and 2 steals for the Chiefs this past season.

Destinee is grateful for the tutelage of Smith, who tells her not to get discouraged when she makes a mistake because she is younger.

“She just helps me think as an older person even though I was in my younger body,” Destinee said. “She just helped me grow as a person and taught me life lessons.”

Although making the state championship game will be an all-time memory for Destinee, she said what she will remember most is laughing with her teammates after practices and interacting virtually during quarantine.

Even though the team is losing four seniors including guard/forward Deveona Hatchell, who was responsible for a lot of the Chiefs’ scoring this season, Destinee believes the Chiefs are capable of getting back to the state title.

“For our offseason, we just have to keep working hard and work together and become stronger as a team,” Destinee said. “Even though we’re losing people, we can still do it next year and just believe in ourselves.”