No. 25 CCU men's soccer to play No. 5 Wake Forest in NCAA Championship tournament on May 2

CONWAY – The Coastal Carolina men’s soccer team is going dancing.

The No. 25 Chanticleers will open the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship in the second round against No. 5 overall national seed Wake Forest.

The match is set for Sunday, May 2 at 1 p.m. and will be played at the Demon Deacons’ Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

“Obviously it’s been a crazy year with everything with the pandemic and everything, but we’ve had a really successful year when you look back on it,” senior goalkeeper Tor Saunders said. “Obviously it feels like a long time having the first season that’s been over two semesters, but it’s been a great experience and I’ve had a lot of success with it.”

The Chants (9-4-2) received the Sun Belt’s automatic berth into the tournament by winning the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Championship last fall.

It is CCU’s 17th overall NCAA Championship tournament appearance and its 10th since the 2010 season, and is also the first time the Chanticleers have received a bye into the second round in the NCAA postseason event.

“We’re straight in the round of 32, which is really, really pleasing and it’s very deserving,” CCU men’s soccer head coach Shaun Docking said. “I think probably the committee has looked at it and gone we won the Sun Belt Tournament in the fall in a very competitive Sun Belt.”

Wake Forest (11-2-2) has the country’s longest streak in the top 25 of the United Soccer Coaches poll at 84 consecutive weeks while also remaining in the top 10 for the past 64 polls.

The Chants and Demon Deacons have met in the NCAA Championship tournament twice before with both sides winning a game apiece.

“Surely they’re a very good team; that’s why they’re seeded No. 5, of course,” senior forward Claudio Repetto said. “…It’s not just about the defense. The whole team defends, the whole team attacks, so of course we’re going to study them and see what are the strengths and the weaknesses…I’m not going to take it as a special game. Of course it’s the NCAA national tournament, but at the same time we’re going to focus on ourselves and try to get the best out of it.”

Overall, the teams have met seven times, with Wake Forest leading the series 5-2.

The Chants will have had two full weeks of rest by the time they play the Demon Deacons.

“I think it’s just the way you take it,” Repetto said of the long layoff. “In my perspective, it helps me because I can focus more on myself, can focus more on the team we’re playing (and) can focus more on our team. Surely we it would be good to maybe get, if possible, a scrimmage in between just to stay mentally on a game perspective.”

The winner of the Chants and Deacons match will play the winner of Kentucky and New Hampshire on May 6.