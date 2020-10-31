No. 20 Coastal Carolina annihilates Georgia State, 51-0

ATLANTA – Flat-out domination.

Coastal Carolina went into Atlanta on Saturday afternoon and crushed Georgia State, 51-0, behind 254 yards on 18-for-24 passing and four touchdowns from redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall.

McCall also ran for a score.

“I don’t really know what to say today,” Chants head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “Our offense was clicking (and so was the) defense (and) special teams. I’m going to try to find something bad that happened, but it looked pretty good.”

The Chants put up 530 yards of total offense, 280 through the air and 250 on the ground.

The Chants' defense? Not only did they put up a goose egg in the score column, but they only allowed the Panthers to gain a total of 106 yards and gave up only five first downs.

Georgia State came into the game leading the Sun Belt in points per game (42) and was third in the conference with 466.5 yards of total offense per game.

“For our defense to hold the No. 1 scoring offense in the league to zero points, outstanding there,” Chadwell said.

Redshirt junior linebacker Jeffrey Gunter, who had four tackles with one of them being for loss, would put the Chants’ defense up against anyone.

“I think our defense is one of the best in the country,” he said. “I think we went out there and proved just that today. I think all across the board we have NFL talent, and I think we showed that.”

The Chants defense also registered two turnovers, an interception from redshirt senior linebacker Silas Kelly and a fumble recovery from redshirt junior safety Brayden Matts.

It was Kelly's first interception of the season. Kelly missed almost all of last season with a torn ACL.

"When Silas got the pick, I was excited, man," Gunter said. "I love Silas. He's been through a lot and I'm just happy he's finally making plays and he's healthy. He deserves everything."

Chants junior wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh led the team with five catches for 81 yards and two scores. Heiligh pointed to the offensive line, as well as receiver blocking, as to why CCU was able to score at will.

“Our offensive line played really well today,” he said. “We executed really well on the outside perimeter blocking and different things like that to be able to get those big, explosive plays on the run game, because our outside receivers did really well getting into the safety today. I think that’s what (led) to some of the big plays, too, but like I said, when your offensive line does what they did today, you can do a lot of things.”

Running backs CJ Marable and Reese White also found the end zone on Saturday (Marable twice with a receiving touchdown as well), and wide receiver Kameron Brown also caught a touchdown pass.

With the win, the Chants are now 6-0 for the first time since joining the FBS in 2017 and are now bowl-eligible for the first time in school history. They are also 4-0 for the first time in their young Sun Belt history (since 2017) and have their first 6-game single-season winning streak in the FBS.

“That’s big,” Heiligh said of being bowl-eligible for the first time. “It’s a big thing to be able to be bowl-eligible for the group. The group we have, we understand that we’re bowl-eligible, (but) we want get to a bigger bowl, though. So now that’s the next step.”

The Chants will be back in action on Saturday against South Alabama (3-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Brooks Stadium at noon on ESPNU.