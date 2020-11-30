No. 20 CCU to host former Big South rival Liberty Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPNU

CONWAY — It's finally official.

The No. 20 Coastal Carolina football team (9-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) will take on former Big South rival and No. 25 Liberty (9-1) at 2 p.m. on ESPNU at Brooks Stadium Saturday.

This will be the 15th time the two teams will do battle, with the series tied at 7 wins apiece.

This will be the ninth time this season the Chants have been on national television.

The Chants' 9-0 start is the best in its FBS history, and is also the best start in Sun Belt history, beating their own 8-0 mark from last week.

The 7-0 start in the Sun Belt is also the best start the Chants have had in the conference.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach sports newsletter. Don't miss a minute of the action! Sign up to receive the latest sports news from the Myrtle Beach area. Email

Sign Up!

The Chants also beat their own Sun Belt record by coming in at No. 14 in both the AP and coaches polls Sunday, breaking the record they previously set by coming in at No. 15 in the AP poll for three weeks straight this season.

This is the seventh week in a row and the seventh time ever the Chants have been ranked in either poll.

CCU also made history last Tuesday, coming in at No. 20 in the College Football Playoff Poll, the first time the team has been ranked in the poll in program history.

The Chants are coming off a 49-14 win road win over Texas State Saturday, which earned them the Sun Belt East Division title and a spot to take on Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt Championship, which the Chants will host on Dec. 19.

Meanwhile, Liberty is coming off a 45-0 win over Massachusetts.