No. 20 CCU looks to stop high-powered Georgia State offense, may be without McCall again

CONWAY — If the No. 20 Coastal Carolina football team want to remain undefeated, they may have to do so without their leader.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall, who was out last week against Georgia Southern after suffering an upper body injury against Louisiana-Lafayette on Oct. 14, could be out again this week as the Chants (5-0, 3-0) travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia State (2-2, 1-2) on Saturday at noon on ESPNU.

“Currently, we’re cautiously optimistic that Grayson’s going have a chance to come back and play,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “He’s still not been able to practice in a full capacity yet, so we’re cautiously optimistic that that’s going to happen, but also preparing like it’s not. But whoever plays will be ready to go to play this Saturday.”

If McCall is unavailable, junior quarterback Fred Payton will most likely get the nod again. In the Chants’ 28-14 win over Georgia Southern last week, Payton threw for 252 yards on 15-for-28 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

“I think for him (Payton), he has to understand when we need a play to be made and when you’ve got to either chuck or just run and get what you can,” Chadwell said. “When you go out there and that’s your opportunity, you don’t know if you get another one (and) you want to make the most out of every play because you want to do well. And so I think with him, and I think you saw that in the second half (against Georgia Southern), he really settled down and made some really good decisions for us.”

The win elevated the Chants to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 and No. 21 in the USA Today Sports Coaches polls, only the second week the Chants have been ranked since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2017. The Chants are also 3-0 in the Sun Belt Conference for the first time since joining in 2017 and are on their first-ever, 5-game single-season FBS winning streak. The Chants are currently on a 6-game winning streak dating back to last season.

If Payton does play Saturday, he’ll have to deal with a Panthers defense that forces a lot of turnovers. Georgia State is tied for first in the Sun Belt and 15th nationally with 10 forced turnovers and tied with Coastal Carolina with seven interceptions.

“Just the way they play, their physicality and everything,” Chants sophomore running back Reese White, a Georgia native, said. “I’m not really too much worried about it, but it’s just another game. We’ve always played against physical linebackers, physical D-Line, so I don’t think that’s much of a challenge, it’s just another game.”

Georgia State also leads the Sun Belt in both sacks and tackles-for-loss and ranks ninth in all of FBS at 3.5 sacks per game and 23rd nationally with an average of 7.5 tackles-for-loss per contest. However, its defense does allow a whopping 39 points per game.

The biggest concern for the Chants will be stopping the Georgia State offense, which leads the Sun Belt in scoring offense (42 ppg) and red zone offense (94.1 percent), while also ranking third in both rushing offense (237.3 ypg) and total offense (466.5 ypg).

“I hope (it’s) not (a shootout),” Chadwell said. “I hope we shoot a lot and they’re out, that’s what I hope happens. But the winner’s going to have to score some points… We’ve got to do our part offensively. We’ve got to hold up our end of the bargain because they’re going to find a way to score, and so I’m hoping that it’s not as high as they’ve been scoring and that we can control them and we do a good job offensively.”

Coastal Carolina is second in the Sun Belt and 17th in the nation with an average of 38.2 points per game.

A big factor in stopping the Panthers’ aerial attack will be junior cornerback D’Jordan Strong, who is tied for the most interceptions in the country with three.

“This has been one of the biggest games for me since Arkansas State because they get to pass the ball a lot; they’re fast-tempo,” Strong said. “So we’re really ready to play these guys and go out there and compete with them.”

Coastal Carolina has been billed as a Cinderella this season, and has received plenty of national media attention, including being interviewed for a College GameDay feature that will air this Saturday.

“Well, it was pretty awesome,” Chadwell said. “There’s nothing like getting interviewed by some of our local guys, obviously, but it was pretty awesome. I mean, GameDay is the thing there on a Saturday. When you’re waiting on your game, everybody turns that on to check it out…Pretty cool for our team and our program and the players that got to get on that. I’m sure they’ll (GameDay) will do a good job. Hopefully we didn’t embarrass ourselves too much by the way we answered the questions, but it’s a good deal and something I know our players and our team will be able to cherish for a long time.”

But like Uncle Ben told Peter Parker in Spider-Man, with great power comes great responsibility, and the Chants are trying their best to limit distractions from the rabid media frenzy surrounding the team to maintain what they’ve accomplished so far this season.

“I try to remind them that the reason that we’re at this point is because of the things we’ve done,” Chadwell said. “And if you want to go back to who we were, then start believing the hype, start patting yourselves on the back…They are kids, and social media’s the thing to do, but we’ve had good leaders handle themselves and it’s not been an issue yet and I don’t anticipate it to be.”

It seems the players have taken this mindset to heart.

“The national media attention is pretty good, (but) we don’t really focus much on the rankings because rankings, it’s all cool and all, but our main focus is to get to a win and a Sun Belt championship,” White said.

“We knew they (the media) would be in once the wins started coming in,” Strong said. “So we just focus by staying humble and being ready to play each and every game. Once Monday comes, that last week (is) over and all that social media and stuff is over, and we’re ready to play again on Saturday or Thursday or whenever we play.”