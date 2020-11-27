No. 20 CCU looks to clinch Sun Belt East Division with win at Texas State Saturday

CONWAY — One win away.

The No. 20 Coastal Carolina football team (8-0, 6-0 Sun Belt) can clinch the Sun Belt Conference East Division Saturday when it travels to Texas State (2-9, 2-5 Sun Belt) to take on the Bobcats at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

It would be the first time in program history the Chants would win the division since joining the Sun Belt and FBS in 2017, giving them a chance to play in the Sun Belt Championship Game.

“That’s the whole purpose of why you play is to give yourself the chance to win a championship,” CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “Obviously, we wanted to go to a bowl game, and you take small steps when you’re building a program. You don’t automatically say, at least out loud, ‘Hey, we’re going to win the championship this time.’”

The Chants clinched their first-ever bowl game when it racked up its sixth win this season. The Chants’ eight wins are the most in their FBS history and the team’s 6-0 start in conference is its best in the Sun Belt.

The Chants’ 8-0 start is the best in Sun Belt history, coincidentally beating App State’s 7-0 start from last year when the Chants beat the Mountaineers, 34-23, at Brooks Stadium last week.

Despite the win, the Chants dropped from No. 15 to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 Poll, but did go from No. 18 to No. 17 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports.

It’s the sixth consecutive week and the sixth time ever the Chants have been ranked in either poll. The No. 15 ranking was the highest for a Sun Belt team ever.

The Chants also came in at No. 20 in the team’s first-ever ranking in the College Football Playoff Poll Tuesday.

This week’s game will have a somber tone to it after Texas State defensive back Khambrail Winters was fatally shot Wednesday in San Marcos, Tex. during a “drug deal gone wrong."

“We want to offer just our condolences to the Texas State family on the loss of their defensive back Kham Winters and (to) his family,” Chadwell said. “Don’t know, obviously, the situation, but we heard about it here recently and it’s just tragic.”

On the football side of things, Texas State is better than their record shows, having lost five games by 10 points or less this season.

“If we’re not ready to go up there and play well, if we’re not focused and we’re not doing the things we need to do to win games, they’re going to beat us,” Chadwell said. “That’s the bottom line.”

Texas State is averaging 28.9 points and 374.4 yards per game this season, and are led by reigning Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week, quarterback Brady McBride, who has thrown for 25 touchdowns, with the Bobcats averaging 241.7 passing yards per game.

McBride has thrown for 1,723 yards and 16 touchdowns out of the shotgun for the Bobcats, completing 32-of-45 passes for 443 yards and five touchdowns last week in the win over Arkansas State.

Texas State has five players with 20 catches or more this season led by Marcell Barbee’s team-high 38 receptions for 540 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Bobcats’ Jeremiah Haydel has 35 catches for 399 yards and four scores, while Jah’Marae Sheread has caught 29 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns.

Luckily for the Chants, they have the best scoring defense and the best pass defense in the Sun Belt, allowing only 17.1 points per game and 179.4 passing yards per game, respectively.

The Chants are tied for first in the Sun Belt with 11 interceptions, almost half of those being from junior cornerback D'Jordan Strong with five, which is tied for first in the nation. Strong had two picks against App State Saturday, one of them he returned 38 yards for a touchdown.

“The Texas State offense is so different from the App State offense,” Strong said. “That’s what I’m more concerned about … Getting prepared for the run (against App State) and now playing a team who’s going to air it out. But it’s something we’re ready for, but that’s definitely something that concerns me.”

Defensively, the Bobcats have allowed 409 points this season, an average of 37.2 points per game, and given up 30 points or more in nine of their 11 games this season.

That doesn’t bode well for them having to go up against the best scoring offense in the conference in Coastal Carolina, which averages 37.4 points per game.

However, CCU junior Antwine Loper, a Carolina Forest grad, does not care how the Bobcat defense looks on paper.

“Their defense is very good,” Loper said. “Their record doesn’t show it, but this is a very good team. They have very good D-linemen, they’re very physical, they’re very fast they’re going to get after it. These guys are good. This is a Sun Belt defense we’re going against, so they’re very good.”