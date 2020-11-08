No. 15 Coastal Carolina uses strong defensive showing to throttle South Alabama

CONWAY — It was not a pretty game by any stretch of the imagination, but the 15th-ranked Coastal Carolina football team found a way to get it done.

Behind a solid performance from redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall (17-for-24, 209 yards, 1 TD) and a ravenous effort from the Chants' defense — including two fumble recoveries, five sacks, eight tackles-for-loss and nary a touchdown allowed for a second game in a row — the Chants pulled off a 23-6 win over Sun Belt conference foe South Alabama at Brooks Stadium Saturday night.

The Jags were averaging 25.2 points per game coming in.

“I think our defense is, obviously, one of the tops in the league, or if not, the best,” Chants head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “I don’t know what statistics say. I don’t think you can look at the statistics, I think you look at stops, and our guys are getting stops when they need to.”

Speaking of stops, the Chants got a huge stop in arguably the biggest play of the game — and maybe the season — when nose tackle Jerrod Clark and redshirt senior linebacker Silas Kelly stuffed Jaguars wide receiver Kawaan Baker at the goal line on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard-line to stop a Jags drive dead in its tracks to keep the score at 17-6 with 11:22 to go in the third quarter.

The Jags had converted three fourth downs on a drive that went 68 yards and 17 plays that ate up 7:23 of the game clock, but were unable to convert a fourth time in a play that inevitably shifted the entire momentum of the game.

“(I’m) completely grateful for Jerrod,” said redshirt senior defensive end Tarron Jackson, who led the team in sacks in the game with 2.5 and also added 10 tackles. “They got a little bit too many conversions on the 4th downs (and) we definitely should’ve stopped them, but going into that last one, Jerrod kind of got him and pulled him out and (we were) just celebrating (and) happy that we got him. It might not have happened when we wanted it to, but we got the stop, so we’re grateful for that.”

After that play, the Chants’ defense continued to play lights out, with the Jags’ final three possessions ending in another turnover on downs, a fumble forced by redshirt junior linebacker Enock Makonzo and recovered by senior linebacker Teddy Gallagher, and yet another turnover on downs with 4:24 to go in the game to seal the deal.

The Chants have now kept opposing teams out of the end zone for 10 straight quarters, going back to the Georgia Southern game on Oct. 24.

“(We’ve) kind of just been paying attention to detail,” Jackson said. “I know we get a little publicity and everything, but every week we’re just trying to get better on our craft and just learn the defense a little more and get better at the things we struggle with. But I just feel like the experience that we have and the work ethic that we come with to practice every day, you’re kind of seeing the results.”

Kelly led the team in tackles with 12, while Makonzo added nine (1.5 for loss) and Gallagher chipped in seven.

The Chants struggled at times on the offensive end, with two fumbles on the night from McCall and senior running back CJ Marable, while also having to settle for three field goals from junior placekicker Massimo Biscardi, but the Chants were happy to get a win any way they could.

“We’re going to celebrate the win; we had a big party there in the room,” Chadwell said. “I said they’ll understand once they have their own kids, there’s no ugly baby, and so it might’ve been ugly, but we celebrated it just as much.”

The only two times either team reached the end zone on the night were in the first quarter when Chants junior running back Shermari Jones ran in a touchdown from a yard out and then on the following Chants possession when McCall threw a short pass to Marable, who then ran it in for a 9-yard score.

The win brings the No. 15 Chants’ overall record to 7-0, the first time they have done that since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2017 and also the first time they have won seven games in the FBS, as part of a seven-game single-season winning streak, also the longest in the program’s young FBS history. It is also the best start in Sun Belt history, tied with Appalachian State’s 7-0 start last season.

The Chants are 5-0 in the Sun Belt for the first time in program history and sit atop the East Division, a division they were picked to finish in the cellar in in the preseason by the conference.

The Chants will head to Alabama next Saturday to take on the Troy Trojans (4-3, 2-2 Sun Belt) at noon on ESPNU, the eighth time in eight games the Chants will be on national television this season.