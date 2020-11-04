No. 15 Chants look to make it 7-0 against South Alabama Saturday

CONWAY – Nothing like some home cookin’ to keep a winning streak alive.

The Coastal Carolina football team will return home to take on South Alabama at Brooks Stadium at 8 p.m. on ESPNU Saturday, the Chants’ seventh nationally-televised game this season.

The Chants, who are 6-0 and 4-0 in the Sun Belt for the first time since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2017, became bowl-eligible for the first time in program history after thrashing Georgia State, 51-0, last week in Atlanta to get their much-coveted sixth win.

The Chants’ defense held the No. 1 scoring offense in the Sun Belt (42 points per game) to a goose egg and allowed just 106 total yards to an offense that was averaging 466.5 points per game coming in, which was third in the conference.

The win moved the Chants up to No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 16 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll, the highest-ever ranking for a Sun Belt team.

Coastal Carolina will now face a South Alabama team (3-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) that sits in second place in the Sun Belt West Division. This game is personal to the Chants, as the Jaguars beat them back in 2018 to prevent them from becoming bowl-eligible.

“Our team knows that they’re a good, tough, physical team,” Chants head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “They beat us two years ago when we had a chance to get bowl eligibility, so we’ve got some guys that remember that down there in 2018.”

One of those players is redshirt senior offensive lineman Trey Carter.

“Yeah, I just remember disappointment,” he said. “After the game, it didn’t even feel like we played a football game; nobody really came to play. It was just a big disappointment. I think what happened was we all went up there and expected to win the football game, we just came in there a little overconfident…That was a lot of regret, so that’s the only thing I can remember from it.”

Fast-forward to 2020, and the Chants are already in a much better position having locked up a bowl game.

This week, the Chants defense will have to deal with a Jaguars offensive attack that is averaging 25.2 points per game this season with most of their damage coming through the passing game with 13 touchdown passes.

The quarterback duo of Desmond Trotter (944 yards, eight TDs and two INTs) and Chance Lovertich (607 yards, five TDs and two INTs) have combined to complete 63.2 percent of their pass attempts for 1,551 yards and the 13 scores.

The Jags’ threats in the passing game have been wide receivers Jalen Tolbert and Kawaan Baker, who each have 32 catches on the season with Tolbert holding a slight 524 to 508 edge in receiving yards and Baker leading the team with six touchdown catches. Wide receiver Jalen Wayne has also done well for the Jags, catching 17 passes for 239 yards and a score.

Defensively, South Alabama is allowing 24.7 points per game and 397.5 yards per contest on the season.

“They’ve got a really good defense and arguably the best set of receivers in the conference,” Chadwell said. “They’ve got three really good receivers there that can beat you in a multitude of ways. (Their) young quarterbacks (are) gaining confidence each week and they’re playing well.”

Preparing for a two-quarterback offense can be challenging, but the Chants have been there before this season, defeating Arkansas State 52-23 in game where the Red Wolves also used twin quarterbacks.

“They’re pretty dynamic,” Chants defensive end Tarron Jackson said. “I feel like we’re going to approach it the same way. Challenge-wise, we’ve just got to make sure we’re playing within ourselves. Technique-wise, just make sure we’re doing what we need to do and learn the schemes like we need to.”