No. 15 CCU prepares for high-stakes game against Sun Belt division rival App State

CONWAY — They say revenge is a dish best served cold.

That’s what the No. 15 Coastal Carolina (7-0, 5-0 Sun Belt) football team will be looking for on Saturday at Brooks Stadium at noon on ESPN2 when it takes on Appalachian State (6-1, 4-0 Sun Belt), a team the Chants are 0-6 against all-time, in a game that may end up determining the winner of the Sun Belt East Division.

The Chants hold the highest-ever ranking in the Sun Belt’s history (No. 15 in the AP Top 25 for the third week in a row), and are 7-0 for the first time in the program’s FBS history. That ties the Sun Belt record for best start in conference history — with last year’s App State team.

The Chants may have the team to finally take down the Mountaineers this season and get the proverbial monkey off their back.

“Well, I guess there’s a big game here this weekend from what everybody tells me, and our guys are excited about the opportunity,” CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “Was disappointed last week we weren’t able to play, but tried to make the most of the situation and we’ve had a couple good days in practice, good preparation.”

Chadwell is referring to the fact that the Chants were unable to travel to Troy to take on the Trojans due to too many COVID-19 cases and injuries in one position group within the Troy program. The game has been rescheduled to Dec. 12.

Chadwell knows this could be the team’s toughest game of the season, with lots at stake for both squads seasons to boot.

“We’ve got a four-time defending (Sun Belt) champion coming in here that knows what it takes to win in this league,” he said. “And so it’s going to take a great effort from our team on all phases to have a chance to win the game with the talent they have. But (it’s) one we’re looking forward to. You put yourself in a good position here where we have an opportunity to control our destiny in the East Division, and this one would give us a great opportunity to win the East Division if we can find a way to win this coming Saturday.”

The Mountaineer offense has relied heavily on the run game this year, as they are second in the Sun Belt with an average of 261.4 rushing yards per game.

App State has four players that have rushed for 275 yards or more this season, led by running back Daetrich Harrington with 595 yards and seven touchdowns.

Rounding out the ground assault are running backs Camerun Peoples (366 yards, 4 TDs), Marcus Williams Jr. (350 yards, 2 TDs) and quarterback Zac Thomas (275 yards, 2 TDs).

“They’ve always had the things that they do,” CCU senior linebacker Teddy Gallagher said. “Ever since I’ve played against them in 2018, they’ve done the same things and they just do it well. They got some decent offensive lineman and decent running backs, and we know they’re going to come after us.”

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach sports newsletter. Don't miss a minute of the action! Sign up to receive the latest sports news from the Myrtle Beach area. Email

Sign Up!

Thomas leads the aerial attack for App State, completing 66.5 percent of his passes (111-of-167) for 1,285 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Thomas’ favorite targets have been Malik Williams with 25 catches for 291 yards and two touchdowns and Thomas Hennigan with 22 receptions for 367 yards and a touchdown.

The Chants have not allowed a touchdown in the last 10 quarters of action, so something’s got to give Saturday.

The Mountaineers rank third in the Sun Belt in scoring offense with an average of 32.1 points per game.

On the flip side, App State ranks second in the Sun Belt in scoring defense, allowing only 16.9 points per game this season.

The Mountaineers surrender just 324.7 yards of offense to their opponents per game this season and have recorded 43 tackles-for-loss, 17 sacks, and 10 interceptions, all ranking in the top five in the conference.

“They like to move around a lot up front,” said Chants senior offensive lineman Trey Carter, who is making his 44th consecutive start Saturday. “So offensive line-wise, I can tell you what we’ve been looking at: a lot of slants, stuff like that, a lot of backers moved over, things of that nature. But they got a good defense, there’s no doubt about it; they got a good secondary (and) a couple good linebackers and their D-line does a good job of slanting and they’re quick and they’re strong, so we’ll have to bring it Saturday for sure.”

Chants redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall and company will have to look out for linebacker Trey Cobb, who leads App State with 54 total tackles, including 7.5 tackles-for-loss, and defensive back Ryan Huff and linebacker Brendan Harrington, who have a team-leading three interceptions each.

Only one thing is guaranteed in this game – there is no love lost between these two teams.

“I mean, we’re really just focused on this week,” Gallagher said. “For us, we don’t really need to make this week bigger than what it is because we don’t like these guys at all, they don’t like us, and (I) really can’t wait to get out there Saturday.”

“I completely agree with him (Gallagher),” Carter said. “Really, I don’t know what else to say about it, but it’s obvious that both these teams don’t like each other, and for good reason.”

Saturday’s tilt on ESPN2 will be the eighth time in eight games this season the Chants have been on national television.