No. 15 CCU heads to Alabama to take on Troy on ESPN2 Saturday

CONWAY – The Coastal Carolina football team is looking to make more history this weekend.

If the Chants defeata Troy on the road at noon on ESPN2 on Saturday, it would have the best start in Sun Belt Conference history with an 8-0 record.

No. 15 CCU currently holds an overall record of 7-0 — the first time they've won seven games since joining the FBS in 2017.

The Chants have also won seven consecutive games, the longest in their young FBS history.

The 7-0 record is tied with Appalachian State’s mark last season for the best start in conference history.

The Chants’ No. 15 ranking in the AP Top 25 Poll is the best ranking ever for a Sun Belt team, and their ranking in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports was the highest-ever in the conference last week at No. 16 (they dropped to No. 17 in Sunday’s new poll).

The Chants are 5-0 in the Sun Belt for the first time in program history and sit atop the East Division, a division they were picked to finish in the cellar in the preseason by the conference.

CCU will play a West Division opponent in the Trojans (4-3, 2-2) Saturday, a team the Chants beat 36-35 last season after a gamble to go for a 2-point conversion late in the game paid off.

Troy is averaging 29.6 points per game this season and has relied heavily on a passing attack that is second in the Sun Belt and 21st nationally with an average of 302.3 passing yards per game.

‘They’re really going to try and tempo us and throw the ball around quite a bit,” Chants head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “So (it’s the) first challenge for our defense that way probably since maybe Kansas with somebody that throws it quite a bit like that. So something that our guys have are going to have to be ready for; all the tempo that they use.”

The Chants defense has been stout the last three weeks, not allowing a touchdown in the last 10 quarters.

“I think we’ve just been playing team defense,” Chants senior linebacker Silas Kelly said. “Everybody’s been playing really accountable to each other, everybody’s in the right spots and we’ve got a lot of senior guys on the team, older guys who have played a lot of football. So, when in doubt, when the going gets rough and maybe somebody’s out of position and doesn’t know what check to make, we’ve got guys out there that can help them out and know what they’re supposed to do.”

Kelly led the team in tackles with 12 in its 23-6 win over South Alabama last Saturday, and also made a stop with sophomore nose tackle Jerrod Clark when the Jags went for it on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard-line to keep the Jags out of the end zone and swing the momentum of the game.

Also standing out last week was redshirt senior defensive end Tarron Jackson, whose 10 tackles, 2.5 sacks and forced fumble earned him the Walter Camp Football Foundation FBS National Defensive Player of the Week award.

This week, Kelly, Jackson and the rest of the defense will look to stop Troy’s quarterback duo of Gunnar Watson (114-of-164, 1,159 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs) and Jacob Free (79-of-134, 957 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs), who have combined to complete 64.8 percent of their passes for 2,116 yards and 15 touchdowns. However, Watson is questionable to play this week with an upper body injury, so the Trojans may have to rely heavily on Free to get things done.

Five Trojans have caught 20 or more pass receptions this season, led by Kaylon Geiger’s 41 catches and 523 yards, and Reggie Todd’s 25 receptions, 358 yards, and five touchdowns.

However, the Trojans’ ground game has been a non-factor this season, averaging just 103.6 rushing yards per game this season.

Chants’ redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall and company will have to be more careful with the ball this game after fumbling twice last week against South Alabama when they take on a Troy defense that leads both the Sun Belt and all of FBS with four defensive touchdowns. However, the Trojans are allowing 393.3 total yards per game, 230.6 per game through the air and 162.7 per game on the ground.

“They do so many different things defensively,” Chadwell said. “There’s a lot you have to prepare for, so big challenge for us.”

With the Chants playing Appalachian State on Nov. 21, which could be for the East Division title, it is important they do not overlook the Trojans.

“Right now, we only have one game coming up, and that’s against Troy,” Kelly said. “So that’s really the only thing we’re focused on.”