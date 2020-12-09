No. 13 CCU looks to remain on path for New Year's 6 bowl when it travels to Troy

CONWAY — Sometimes you just have to do what’s asked of you.

The No. 13 Coastal Carolina football team (10-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) will travel to Troy, Ala. Saturday to take on the Trojans (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt) at 3 p.m. on ESPN+ in a game that was rescheduled from Nov. 14 after the Trojans had too many positive COVID-19 cases and injuries to a specific position group.

However, the game can really only hurt the Chants as opposed to helping them, as a loss would knock them out of the New Year’s Six Bowl conversation and a win won’t do much to improve their situation.

To boot, No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1, 7-1 Sun Belt) will have an extra week off to prepare to play the Chants in the Sun Belt Championship Game on Dec. 19 at Brooks Stadium at noon on either ESPN or ESPN2.

“I don’t think another win would help at all, to be honest with you, but who am I? I’m not on that committee,” CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “But obviously we’ve got a huge game in the championship game that would be your next game, and so we’ve already played more games than an opponent, a (No. 8) Cincinnati (8-0, 6-0 American Athletic Conference), we’ve already got two more games than them and we’ll be guaranteed two more games.”

Chadwell is referring to the fact that Cincinnati is the highest-ranked Group of 5 team in the CFP poll ahead of only Coastal in terms of G5 schools.

Cincinnati’s regular season finale against No. 24 Tulsa (6-1, 6-0 AAC) Saturday was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, which means the Bearcats will only get to play the Golden Hurricane once instead of twice in the AAC Championship Game on Dec. 19, helping CCU’s chances of making a New Year’s Six Bowl if the Chants win out.

Coastal Carolina discussed with the Sun Belt Conference if it was really necessary to play Troy in a game that could really only hurt the Chants’ chances of going undefeated in the regular season, especially considering that the Sun Belt Championship is already locked in, but to no avail.

“I know we had discussions with the Sun Belt; I think a lot of people had discussions with the Sun Belt about this particular game, and our leadership, for whatever reason, thought it was so important to play,” Chadwell said. “Whether 99 percent of the country believes that’s not right, it doesn’t matter; he’s (Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill) the boss, so you follow what he thinks is right and whatever his reasoning is behind that.”

Chadwell knows that all the Chants can do now is head to Troy and try to keep its New Year’s Six Bowl hopes alive.

“So at the end of the day, we’ve got to go down there and go win; that’s our job,” Chadwell said. “Even though we know Louisiana’s getting a great opportunity of sitting at home resting, and we’re going to play a game that means nothing to anybody really as far as the big scheme, except us. It can only hurt us; it can’t help anybody else, it only hurts Coastal. So that was the frustration from my point.”

Senior long snapper CJ Schrimpf echoed what Chadwell said as far as dealing with the hand you’re dealt.

“I mean, at the end of the day, it is what it is,” Schrimpf said. “We’re going to go down to Troy, take care of business and move on to the next game. Coach Chadwell always preaches…the next game’s the most important one because it’s the next one. So we’re going to go 1-0 this week and we’re going to move onto the next game and get ready to go win the Sun Belt.”

The Chants are coming off a thrilling 22-17 victory over then-No. 13 BYU last Saturday, a game that generated the most views on ESPNU since 2015 and the fifth-most on the network all-time.

The win helped the Chants jump from No. 18 in the CFP to No. 13 on Tuesday, and also allowed them to jump to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 Poll, breaking the Chants’ Sun Belt record of No. 14 in both the AP poll and Amway Coaches Poll powered USA Today Sports they set just last week. The Chants came in at No. 13 in the coaches poll this week.

It is the eighth week in a row and the eighth time ever the Chants have been ranked since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2017.

The Chants’ 10-0 start is also the best start in Sun Belt history, beating Appalachian State’s 7-0-mark last season, and the first time the program has won 10 games in an FBS season. The Chants 7-0 start in the Sun Belt is also the best in their four-year conference history.

The Chants will now set their sights on Troy, which is averaging 26.3 points per game this season and has relied heavily on a passing game that is second in the Sun Belt and 23rd nationally with an average of 283.8 passing yards per game.

However, the Trojans are averaging just 104 yards per game on the ground and have an average time of possession of 27:13, which both rank ninth in the Sun Belt this year.

“We’ve got a big challenge this week,” Chadwell said. “They’re highly skilled. I think they’ve finally got everybody back healthy. They shut out South Alabama this last week playing well offensively and defensively.”

Troy’s quarterback duo of Gunnar Watson (186-of-264, 1,881 yards, 15 TDs, 6 INTs) and Jacob Free (79-of-134, 957 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs) have combined to complete 66.1 percent of their passes for 2,838 yards and 20 touchdowns.

A total of six Trojans have hauled in 20 or more passes this season led by Kaylon Geiger’s 55 catches and 649 yards, Reggie Todd’s 35 receptions and 429 yards, and Khalil McClain’s team-high six touchdown catches.

“Big challenge for us because it’s the first time that we’re seeing something that’s that fast; they play at such a tempo and they have skill guys that we (haven’t) seen in a little while,” Chadwell said. “And so defensively we’re going to have to play sharp.”

Defensively, Troy leads both the Sun Belt and is tied in all of FBS with four defensive touchdowns. However, the Trojans are allowing 394.2 total yards per game, 228.5 passing and 165.7 rushing per game.

Coastal Carolina will come into the game ranked first in the Sun Belt in both scoring offense and scoring defense, averaging 37 points per game and allowing 16.8 points per game, respectively.

The Trojans will have to deal with a Chants defense that allowed 17 points and 405 total yards against BYU last week. The Cougars came into the game versus the Chants at No. 5 in the country in total offense with 535.8 yards per game and No. 4 in scoring offense with 47.6 points per game, which both took a serious blow last Saturday in Conway.