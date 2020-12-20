No. 12 Coastal Carolina to play No. 23 Liberty in Cure Bowl

CONWAY — It looks like Coastal Carolina will get to renew its rivalry with Liberty after all.

The No. 12 Chanticleers will travel to Orlando, Fla. to take on the No. 23 Flames in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Dec. 26 at noon on ESPN.

"This is a historic day for us," CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said. "Obviously we made this move in 2016 (to move to the FBS starting in 2017) for opportunities like this and to compete in bowl games. This is our first one that we've had an opportunity to be selected for, so we're excited about that."

The Chants (11-0, 8-0 Sun Belt) were named a Sun Belt co-champion for the first time ever this season and finished their first-ever undefeated season in program history to go along with their first-ever 11-win season in the FBS.

The Chants were scheduled to play No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1, 7-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday for a chance to win the conference outright, but the game was canceled due to a COVID-19 case in the CCU program that rendered an entire position group unable to play due to contact tracing.

Chadwell said that if all the players involved in that incident will be tested on Monday and if all the tests come back negative, they will be ready to roll on Wednesday.

The Chants will renew a bitter rivalry with Liberty (9-1), an old Big South foe that the Chants were supposed to play on Dec. 5 at Brooks Stadium with College GameDay in town, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Flames' program. The Chants replaced Liberty with BYU, and the Chants ended up winning a thriller against the Cougars, 22-17.

Liberty, which won the Cure Bowl last year, is 7-7 all-time against the Chants, so this game will be the long-awaited tiebreaker.