No. 12 Coastal Carolina to play Liberty in Cure Bowl

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina will get to renew its rivalry with Liberty after all.

The No. 12 Chanticleers will travel to Orlando, Fla. to take on the Flames in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Dec. 26 at noon on ESPN.

"This is a historic day for us," CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said. "Obviously we made this move in 2016 (to move to the FBS starting in 2017) for opportunities like this and to compete in bowl games. This is our first one that we've had an opportunity to be selected for, so we're excited about that."

The Chants (11-0, 8-0 Sun Belt) were named a Sun Belt co-champion for the first time ever this season and finished their first-ever undefeated season in program history to go along with their first-ever 11-win season in the FBS.

The Chants were scheduled to play No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1, 7-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday for a chance to win the conference outright, but the game was canceled due to a COVID-19 case in the CCU program that rendered an entire position group unable to play due to contact tracing.

Chadwell said all the players involved in that incident will be tested on Monday and if all the tests come back negative, they will be ready to roll on Wednesday.

Coastal Carolina currently sits at No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll for the second week in a row, a Sun Belt Conference record. The Chants also sit at No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports and No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Poll, both conference records in those respective polls.

Liberty is not ranked in the CFP poll, but sits at No. 23 in both the AP and coaches polls.

The Chants will renew a bitter rivalry with Liberty (9-1), an old Big South foe that the Chants were supposed to play on Dec. 5 at Brooks Stadium with College GameDay in town, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Flames' program. The Chants replaced Liberty with BYU, and the Chants ended up winning a thriller against the Cougars, 22-17.

Liberty, which won the Cure Bowl last year, is 7-7 all-time against the Chants, so this game will be the long-awaited tiebreaker.

"Because of the rivalry we had during the Big South, I think it makes the bowl game even that more special just because of the history we have with Liberty and all the battles that we've had that determined who would play those championships or playoff bids," Chadwell said. "Obviously this is going to determine a bowl championship, so pretty special day for us."

Coastal Carolina comes into the game leading the Sun Belt in scoring offense (37.5 ppg), scoring defense (18.7 ppg) and pass efficiency (178.2).

The Chants are second in the Sun Belt in rushing defense (137.9 ypg) and total offense (446.8 ypg) and are third in the conference in both total defense (340.7 ypg) and pass defense (202. 8 ypg).

Chants freshman quarterback Grayson McCall has led the team this year with 23 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions and leads the Sun Belt Conference in passing efficiency at 185.9 on the season. He also leads the Sun Belt in total passing yards with 2,170 on the season and is second in completion percentage at 69.3 percent (151-of-218).

Senior running back CJ Marable leads the Chants in rushing with 844 yards on 162 carries and 12 touchdowns. Marable is also fifth on the team in receiving with 220 yards on 30 receptions and has scored seven times through the air.

Junior wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh leads the Chants in receiving with 52 receptions for 820 yards and 10 touchdowns.

For Liberty, quarterback Malik Willis, an Auburn transfer, leads the Flames in both passing and rushing this season. He has completed 151-of-236 pass attempts for 2,040 yards, 20 touchdowns, and four interceptions through the air, while also rushing 120 times for a team-high 807 yards and 10 scores on the ground.

"They've obviously got a great coaching staff and great players, led by their quarterback Malik Willis," Chadwell said. "He's an exceptional player."

In the passing game, Willis has spread the wealth as seven different Flames players have recorded double-digit catches this season led by DJ Stubbs and Demario Douglas with 33 and 27 receptions, respectively. Stubbs, Douglas, Johnny Huntley, and CJ Daniels all have three touchdown catches, one behind team leader Kevin Shaa and his four receiving scores.

The Liberty ground attack is led by the trio of Joshua Mack (125 carries, 692 yards, 4 TDs), Peytton Pickett (87 carries, 505 yards, 6 TDs), and Shedro Louis (60 carries, 431 yards, 3 TDs) who all have rushed for over 400 yards and scored three or more rushing touchdowns on the year.

The Chants narrowly missed out on a New Year's Six bowl, with the lone Group of 5 bid going to No. 8 Cincinnati after the Bearcats defeated then-No. 23 Tulsa on Saturday to finish 9-0 and win the American Athletic Championship.

The Bearcats ended up being the highest-ranked G5 team in the CFP poll, which got them an invitation to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to take on No. 9 Georgia.

However, Coastal is 11-0 with two wins over current top 25 teams (Louisiana and BYU), while the Bearcats are only 9-0 and have only one top 25 win, which has sparked some controversy, especially with Chadwell.

"Resume-wise, that's why we were in the discussion," Chadwell said. "Our resume was better ... (But) we could've played the Green Bay Packers yesterday and it wasn't going to matter; they thought Cincinnati was a better team than us. That's what they came down to."

So alas, here the Chants are preparing for the Flames.

However, Chadwell hinted that the Chants could have either offensive lineman Antwine Loper and/or linebacker Kendricks Gladney Jr. back this week. Both were hurt in the win over Troy on Dec. 12.

"I think we might have a chance to get maybe one or two people back potentially," Chadwell said. "You never know how those injuries are going to go, but that's another seven days that they'll have the opportunity (to heal)."