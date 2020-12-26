No. 12 CCU set to take on old foe Liberty in Cure Bowl tonight at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

ORLANDO — The stage is set for a couple of old rivals — even if Camping World Stadium wasn't the original site for the showdown.

No. 12 Coastal Carolina (11-0, 8-0 Sun Belt) will battle former Big South rival Liberty (9-1) in the Cure Bowl Saturday night on ESPN at 7:30 p.m.

The teams were scheduled to play each other back on Dec. 5 with College GameDay in town, but COVID-19 issues in the Flames program kept them from playing and allowed BYU to slide in and play the Chants; the Chants would win the game, 22-17.

Liberty, which won the Cure Bowl last year, is 7-7 all-time against the Chants, so this game will be the long-awaited tiebreaker.

"It's obviously a bitter rivalry from the past, and I'm sure Liberty has some players and I know we have a few that were part of the last game and had that rivalry passed down from former players," CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said. "This game here, to our alumni, our university, probably means more than any game. It probably means more than the Sun Belt Championship to a lot of people, to be honest with you."

Coastal Carolina comes into the game leading the Sun Belt in scoring offense (37.5 ppg), scoring defense (18.7 ppg) and pass efficiency (178.2).

The Chants are second in the Sun Belt in rushing defense (137.9 ypg) and total offense (446.8 ypg) and are third in the conference in both total defense (340.7 ypg) and pass defense (202.8 ypg).

Chants freshman quarterback Grayson McCall has led the team this year with 23 passing touchdowns and two interceptions, also leading the Sun Belt Conference in passing efficiency at 185.9 on the season. He also leads the Sun Belt in total passing yards with 2,170 on the season and is second in completion percentage at 69.3 percent (151-of-218).

"He's got this cool, calm persona," Chadwell said of McCall. "I guess swag's the term that the kids use these days. He's just got a confidence about himself in the way he carries himself. He doesn't get rattled."

Senior running back CJ Marable leads the Chants in rushing with 844 yards on 162 carries and 12 touchdowns. Marable is also fifth on the team in receiving with 220 yards on 30 receptions and has scored seven times through the air.

Junior wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh leads the Chants in receiving with 52 receptions for 820 yards and 10 touchdowns.

For Liberty, quarterback Malik Willis, an Auburn transfer, leads the Flames in both passing and rushing this season. He has completed 151-of-236 pass attempts for 2,040 yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions through the air, while also rushing 120 times for a team-high 807 yards and 10 scores on the ground.

"It's definitely going to be a great challenge," CCU senior defensive end Tarron Jackson said. "He's a very mobile quarterback. He can hurt you with his legs and with his arm. We're going to have to do a good job keeping him contained with our pass rush."

In the passing game, Willis has spread the wealth as seven different Flames players have recorded double-digit catches this season led by DJ Stubbs and Demario Douglas with 33 and 27 receptions, respectively. Stubbs, Douglas, Johnny Huntley, and CJ Daniels all have three touchdown catches, one behind team leader Kevin Shaa and his four receiving scores.

The Liberty ground attack is led by the trio of Joshua Mack (125 carries, 692 yards, 4 TDs), Peytton Pickett (87 carries, 505 yards, 6 TDs), and Shedro Louis (60 carries, 431 yards, 3 TDs) who all have rushed for over 400 yards and scored three or more rushing touchdowns on the year.

Defensively, the Flames’ defense ranks seventh nationally in total defense (301.2 ypg), ninth in passing yards allowed (171.6 ypg), 27th in rushing defense (129.6 ypg), and 17th in scoring defense (19.2 ppg).

"Just like in every game, it's super important to come off to a fast start," McCall said. "We know our defense is going to handle business and do what they do, but it's definitely important that we come out firing on all cylinders on Saturday."

Last week, the Chants had to miss out on the Sun Belt Championship due to having too many players in one position group being out due to COVID-19 and contact tracing, causing them to be named Sun Belt Conference Co-Champions with No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette instead.

This week, the Chants have enough players back at that position group to safely field a team.

Chadwell said junior offensive lineman Antwine Loper had season-ending surgery after suffering an injury against Troy two weeks ago and will be unavailable for the Cure Bowl. Graduate student linebacker Kendricks Gladney Jr., who was also hurt in the Troy game, is questionable for the game.