New CCU linebackers coach Rod Wilson looks to improve an already stout Chants defense

CONWAY – Newly-hired Coastal Carolina inside linebackers coach Rod Wilson has deep roots in both the state of South Carolina and in the game of football.

Originally from Cross, Wilson played linebacker at the University of the South Carolina and later spent one year there as the linebackers coach in 2020. He also coached linebackers at Charleston Southern from 2013 to 2016 under head coach Jamey Chadwell and defensive coordinator Chad Staggs, who both now hold the same positions with the Chanticleers.

Wilson’s hiring is a reunion that all three are happy with.

“(I’m) extremely excited,” said Wilson. “I’m blessed and honored to be back with these guys. The opportunity to come back with Coach Chadwell is amazing, a guy that I worked with and gave me my first job. … It’s just a blessed feeling just to be able to come back here (and work with) a guy in Coach Staggs that I’ve known for a long time and to be able to work with him again, it’s also an honor.”

Staggs coached inside linebackers last season in addition to his duties as defensive coordinator. He will continue to be the safeties coach, a position he has held in the past.

“I think we kind of hit a home run with the hire from a standpoint of knowledge of the system,” Staggs said. “(Wilson) coached with us. He’s a great person, a great family man. I’ve known him for years; I mean I was a GA (graduate assistant) when he was a player at South Carolina, so I’ve known him for almost 20 years.”

That familiarity will help Wilson ease back into Chadwell’s and Staggs’ system.

“Obviously he was a big part of the success we had at Charleston Southern,” Chadwell said. “I think highly of him as a coach and a person. And obviously he went on to the NFL and a Super Bowl, so anytime you can add a coach of his caliber that has played in the NFL … I’m just beyond excited for that and our players and our future players for the opportunity he has to coach them.”

Wilson’s familiarity with the state of South Carolina will help bring in recruits, as will his winning ways.

In 2020 (technically the 2019 season), Wilson was a special teams assistant coach on the Kansas City Chiefs team that won the Super Bowl. Having a big championship ring of that caliber on your finger will definitely turn some heads.

“Being on that staff in Kansas City was huge for me from a developmental standpoint,” Wilson said.

Wilson also played in the NFL from 2005 to 2010.

In 2005, he was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round, the 220th player selected.

Wilson was a member of the 2006 Bears team that lost to Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLI on Feb. 4, 2007. So for Wilson, winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs tasted even sweeter, especially since that Super Bowl was also in the same stadium in Miami, Fla. (it was called Dolphin Stadium back then but is now called Hard Rock Stadium).

“It was kind of a redemption deal,” Wilson said. “So to have the opportunity to go back in the same stadium and actually win this time as a coach, it was a great feeling.”

Wilson also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008 and 2009 and was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad in 2010 before getting picked up by the Bears again that same season. It was the final year of his playing career.

Coastal Carolina has two standout linebackers returning in Teddy Gallagher and Silas Kelly. However, Wilson will also be able to use his experience both as a player and coach to help linebackers who don’t have as much experience, which could end up bolstering a defense that’s on a quest to aid the Chants in claiming the Sun Belt title outright this season after splitting the title with Louisiana-Lafayette last year.

“We do have a lot of younger people that haven’t played a lot, so I think that he’s going to be able to impact them quickly because he’s played that position,” Chadwell said. “We obviously feel good about our older guys, and he’ll coach them up as well, but it’s really those younger guys you’re trying to get ready.”