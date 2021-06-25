New CCU assistant coach brings 'vast knowledge and experience' to baseball staff

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina baseball added more experience to its dugout with the hiring of assistant coach Jason Beverlin on June 22.

Beverlin replaces former Chants pitching coach Drew Thomas, who resigned midseason.

Beverlin worked as a regional scout for the Toronto Blue Jays for the last three years, and was in charge of scouting North Carolina and South Carolina, respectively.

“(I’m) real excited for a number of reasons,” Beverlin said. “I’ve known (associate head) coach (Kevin) Schnall and (head) coach (Gary) Gilmore and (volunteer assistant) coach (Matt) Schilling in the past and just have so much respect for the whole staff and the tradition that they’ve built here.”

Beverlin joins a staff that won the College World Series five years ago.

In six seasons as the head coach at Bethune-Cookman from 2012 to 2017, Beverlin posted a 179-177 record, including three 30-win seasons. Beverlin left the Wildcats as the only coach in school history to compete for an NCAA Regional title, falling to eventual CWS champion Florida in the final game of the Gainesville Regional in 2017.

In 2017, Beverlin won his second, third, and fourth NCAA Regional games with Bethune-Cookman, after becoming just the second coach in school history to win an NCAA Regional game when the Wildcats defeated Columbia in the NCAA Coral Gables Regional in an elimination game in 2014.

Beverlin also led Bethune-Cookman to four Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament titles in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

“(I’m) ecstatic,” Gilmore said of hiring Beverlin. “(We’re) extremely fortunate to be able to acquire a pitching coach with such vast knowledge and experience.”

Beverlin also spent time in Major League Baseball as a player with organizations such as the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians, Oakland Athletics, Anaheim Angels (now Los Angeles Angels) and Detroit Tigers.

During the 2002 season, Beverlin started three games for the Tigers and made four relief appearances for the Indians after spending eight years in the minors.

He also played professionally in Japan for three seasons.

Before coaching at Bethune-Cookman, Beverlin was the pitching coach at Georgia Southern from 2008-09 and held the same position at Tennessee from 2010-11.

Beverlin is also a member of the Western Carolina University Athletics Hall of Fame as a player, winning the Southern Conference Pitcher of the Year award in 1994

Beverlin will use his breadth of knowledge to aid a Chants pitching staff that finished with the fifth-highest earned run average in the Sun Belt this season at 4.87 and was eighth in the conference in strikeouts with 428.

“I think the biggest thing my experience brings to the table is relatability,” Beverlin said. “The more I can relate to our players, really position players and pitchers but specifically the pitchers, the better relationship we’re going to have and the more buy-in we have.”

Gilmore coached against Beverlin early in his career, and Gilmore saw the fire that he can bring to team.

“He is one of the most competitive individuals I’ve ever been around,” Gilmore said. “Incredible competitor. For me, selfishly, I’m hoping he brings that competitiveness to each and every one of our guys on our pitching staff.”