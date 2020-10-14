Myrtle Beach's Cardaci scores 2 defensive TDs in 56 seconds versus West Florence

MYRTLE BEACH — In the first two games of the season for the Seahawks, it was the aerial attack that lifted them to blowout wins.

On Friday night, in a 51-14 rout of West Florence at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, junior quarterback Ryan Burger didn’t throw a single touchdown pass.

Why? He didn’t need to.

Myrtle Beach’s ground game was on point with four rushing touchdowns, but what stood out the most was the Seahawk defense, led by senior linebacker Kenderson Cardaci.

Cardaci accomplished a feat seldom seen in football on any level on Friday night, scoring two defensive touchdowns in 56 seconds in the third quarter.

The first was a fumble recovery that Cardaci returned 25 yards for a score, followed by an interception of a pitch thrown by Knights senior quarterback George Floyd that Cardaci returned 20 yards to the house.

“That’s huge,” Myrtle Beach head coach Mickey Wilson said of Cardaci’s two defensive scores.

“Any time you get a defensive turnover and score on top of it, it just makes it a little bit easier on the offense. He’s a hard-worker; he’s worked extremely hard since he’s been here and (I’m) just proud of him for getting in the end zone twice. That’s very rare and unusual for a defensive guy to get in the end zone twice like that.”

However, Cardaci credits his defensive teammates for helping him hit pay dirt twice.

“The only thing going on in my head is my defense,” he said. “They’re killing it. I wouldn’t have made that interception over there if it wasn’t for my defensive end. That’s all them. I have to give them credit.”

Cardaci was happy to see his team move the ball so well on offense and take some of the pressure off the defense.

“The (offensive) line killed it,” he said. “The line killed it, our running backs stepped up, it was awesome. Freakin’ awesome. They’re great; awesome.”

Myrtle Beach, which is ranked No. 1 in 4A in the state, is now 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Region VI-4A play and atop the region standings. Cardaci thinks this team can go far this year after falling in the 4A state championship to Wren last year.

“We’re (a force) to be reckoned with,” he said. “We’ve got a good chance this year. We’re great, we’re great.”

Next up for the Seahawks is a trip to Kelleytown to take on region foe Hartsville. The Seahawks have beaten the Red Foxes each of the last two seasons in the 4A state semifinals, the first en route to a 4A state championship over Greer in 2018. Hartsville is off to a slow start this year with a 1-2 overall record and an 0-2 region record.

“Just doing more than this week,” Cardaci said when asked what he’s looking forward to most about playing the Red Foxes. “Every week you’ve got to get better.”