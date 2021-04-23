Myrtle Beach to host golf match featuring Gary Player, Nick Faldo, Jerry Rice and more

MYRTLE BEACH — A golf match featuring some of golf's biggest names, an NFL Super Bowl champion and a musician will be played April 29 to raise money for an organization aimed at growing the game of golf.

The event, pegged as "The Match," will be played at Dunes Golf & Beach Club and will be featured on a future episode of the "Charlie Rymer Golf Show," a new 30-minute nationally televised show on CBS Sports Network. "The Match" will not be open to the public.

"The Match" will feature six-time major champion Nick Faldo, nine-time major winner Gary Player, NFL legend and three-time Super Bowl champion Jerry Rice, and Charles Kelly, an avid golfer and five-time Grammy winner as a member of the band Lady A.

The public will be able to donate to Project Golf, a Myrtle Beach based grow-the-game organization targeting America’s military veterans, junior golfers and "communities that have previously been underrepresented," according to a press release.

Those slated to appear are scheduled to be featured live on the Play Golf Myrtle Beach Facebook page throughout the day encouraging viewers to donate through Project Golf’s $18 for 18 drive.