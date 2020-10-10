Myrtle Beach stays perfect with 51-14 rout of West Florence

MYRTLE BEACH – The Seahawks aren’t playing around this year.

The Myrtle Beach High School football team dismantled region foe West Florence, 51-14, on Friday night at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium to improve to 3-0 on the young season and 2-0 in Region VI-4A play.

“Our defense played phenomenal tonight; did a great job,” Seahawks head coach Mickey Wilson said. “Our offensive line did an amazing job, especially in the second half. It’s a good win. This region’s a tough region. They (West Florence) have a very good football team. It’s a really good win (and) just proud of our guys, proud of coaches and our players. It was a great region win.”

Senior linebacker Kenderson Cardaci led the Seahawks on defense with two defensive touchdowns in the third quarter, one a 25-yard fumble recovery that he took to the house and the second when he intercepted a pitch from senior quarterback George Floyd and returned it 20 yards for a score.

“That’s huge,” Wilson said. “Any time you get a defensive turnover and score on top of it, it just makes it a little bit easier on the offense. He’s a hard-worker; he’s worked extremely hard since he’s been here and (I’m) just proud of him for getting in the end zone twice. That’s very rare and unusual for defensive guy to get in the end zone twice like that.”

After a field goal from senior placekicker Sullivan Hardin that put the Seahawks up 3-0 with 5:43 to go in the first quarter, Myrtle Beach added to its lead when senior linebacker Keltron Bessant recovered a Knights fumble on a muffed punt and returned it for a touchdown. Hardin’s PAT put the Seahawks up 10-0 with four minutes to go in the first.

After West Florence was unsuccessful on a fourth-down try, the Seahawks capitalized off the turnover on downs when senior running back Andrew Doss punched it in from 25 yards out to put the Seahawks up 17-0 after the PAT with 10:36 to go before the half.

“The biggest thing with us is we’re going to take what the defense gives us,” Wilson said. “Coming in, they were prepared to stop the pass and gave us some things up front that we felt like we take advantage of and run the football and we just did a really good job of that.”

The Knights finally scored when Floyd ran in a touchdown from 11 yards out to cut the Myrtle Beach lead to 27-7 with 8:58 to go before the half.

Myrtle Beach and West Florence traded more touchdowns before the half, a 1-yard touchdown run from sophomore running back Cam Ward and a 34-yard touchdown for freshman wide receiver Zashawn Goins, respectively, to leave the score at 24-14 at the half.

Myrtle Beach started using the “Rhino package” in the second half to help with the run game. Rhino is a formation that includes seven down linemen, three players lined up behind the center in a triangle and a player in the backfield to take a direct snap.

“Well, we felt like in the second half we needed to run the football and we needed to eat the clock up a little bit,” Wilson said. “Our defense was a little bit tired and our guys just did an amazing job. Rhino’s a great way to move the ball down the field, and out of our regular sets, I thought we ran the ball extremely well, too.”

Rhino seemed to be humming smoothly, as Myrtle Beach scored two rushing touchdowns in the second half, a 10-yard run from Ward in the third and 10-yard run from Doss in the fourth.

Next up for the Seahawks is a trip to Hartsville, a team that is 1-2 overall and 0-2 in region play.

“They’re a really good football team,” Wilson said. “Coach (Jeff) Calabrese does an amazing job. We’ll have our hands full. It’ll be a great environment I’m sure, even though the seeding is not usually what it is. It’s just always a tough place to play in Kelleytown, but our guys’ll be excited. We’ll be excited about going over there and playing a good football team.”