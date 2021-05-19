You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Myrtle Beach Pelicans to allow full capacity starting June 1

Grayson Byrd

Myrtle Beach Pelicans infielder Grayson Byrd, a product of Clemson, is in his first season with the Pelicans. Myrtle Beach Pelicans/Provided

 Myrtle Beach Pelicans/Provided

MYRTLE BEACH – It’s going to be a lot louder at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark very soon.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced May 19 that the ballpark will be returning to full capacity starting June 1, with Pelicans Ballpark holding roughly 6,500 fans.

The decision follows recent guideline updates from the Centers for Disease Control, Gov. Henry McMaster and the City of Myrtle Beach.

The Pelicans said that single-game tickets previously purchased for games from June through September have been assigned seat locations and those tickets have been distributed.

Going forward, all seating arrangements will be assigned at the time of purchase.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News