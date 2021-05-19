Myrtle Beach Pelicans to allow full capacity starting June 1

MYRTLE BEACH – It’s going to be a lot louder at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark very soon.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced May 19 that the ballpark will be returning to full capacity starting June 1, with Pelicans Ballpark holding roughly 6,500 fans.

The decision follows recent guideline updates from the Centers for Disease Control, Gov. Henry McMaster and the City of Myrtle Beach.

The Pelicans said that single-game tickets previously purchased for games from June through September have been assigned seat locations and those tickets have been distributed.

Going forward, all seating arrangements will be assigned at the time of purchase.