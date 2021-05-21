Myrtle Beach Invitational teams announced for 2021 college basketball tournament

MYRTLE BEACH – Those who fancy college basketball in the Myrtle Beach area will be glad to see the return of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

After it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament is back for its third running this year. The field for the event was announced by ESPN Events on May 20.

Participating in the tournament, which will take place at Coastal Carolina University’s HTC Center on Nov. 18, 19 and 21, will be Oklahoma from the Big 12, Davidson from the Atlantic 10, East Carolina from the American Athletic, Indiana State from the Missouri Valley, New Mexico State from the Western Athletic, Old Dominion from Conference USA, Penn from the Ivy League and Utah State from the Mountain West.

The event will feature two teams that made the 2021 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament in Oklahoma and Utah State.

The American Athletic, Big 12 and Conference USA have competed in the Myrtle Beach Invitational all three years it has been held, the Atlantic 10 and Missouri Valley will have a school competing for the second time, and the Ivy League, Mountain West and Western Athletic will each have a team in the event for the first time.

Central Florida won the inaugural event in 2018 and Baylor, the 2021 national champion, won the event in 2019.