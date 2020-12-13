Myrtle Beach Bowl to feature App State, North Texas on Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

CONWAY — The first-ever Myrtle Beach Bowl is finally set.

Appalachian State (8-3, 6-2 Sun Belt) will face North Texas (4-5, 3-4 Conference USA) in the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21 at Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium.

“Though this year has been challenging for so many, we are thrilled to be able to bring two great teams to the Grand Strand to compete in the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl,” said Myrtle Beach Bowl executive director Rachel Quigley. “As the first bowl game to be hosted in South Carolina, we hope the game will be something positive for our community and for people throughout our great state.”

The Myrtle Beach Bowl is the first NCAA-sanctioned bowl game to be played in the state of South Carolina.

“We are very excited to welcome North Texas and Appalachian State to the Grand Strand for the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl,” said Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Karen Riordan. “We hope the players, coaches and their fans will have an opportunity to take advantage of the experience during their stay.”

This will be the first-ever meeting between the Mean Green and Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers will make their second trip to Conway this season, their first ending in a 34-23 loss to 11-0 and Sun Belt East Division Champion Coastal Carolina on Nov. 21.

“Coastal Carolina University is excited to work with ESPN Events and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce to host the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl and help promote the greater Grand Strand community,” said CCU athletic director Matt Hogue. “We look forward to two great teams celebrating their successful seasons by competing on the Teal Turf at Brooks Stadium.”

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach sports newsletter. Don't miss a minute of the action! Sign up to receive the latest sports news from the Myrtle Beach area. Email

Sign Up!

The Mean Green played in the Sun Belt Conference from 2001 to 2012 and won four straight conference championships (2001-2004) before joining Conference USA in 2013. App State did not join the Sun Belt Conference until the 2014 season.

App State is averaging 10.3 wins per season over the last six years. The Mountaineers have won at least eight games in all six seasons. The Mountaineers have four 10-win seasons, including a school-record 13 wins in 2019. App State won four straight Sun Belt Conference championships from 2016 to 2019.

The Mountaineers finished second in the Sun Belt Conference East Division this season under first-year head coach Shawn Clark, who is the school’s third head coach in the last three seasons.

The Mountaineers closed the season with a 34-26 win at Georgia Southern this weekend. App State leads the Sun Belt Conference in total defense (313.5 yards per game) and ranks second in scoring defense (19.3 points per game) and passing defense (169.8 yards per game).

North Texas ended its season on a high note with a 45-43 win over UTEP on Dec. 11.

Mean Green senior wide receiver Jaelon Darden is now the program’s all-time leader in receptions (230), receiving yards (2,782) and touchdowns (19). He is second in school history with 39 total touchdowns.

For the season, Darden has 74 catches for 1,190 yards and an FBS-leading 19 touchdowns. He ranks third nationally in receiving yards and receiving yards per game (132.2) this season.