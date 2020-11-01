Moving on up: CCU football now ranked No. 15 in AP, No. 16 in coaches poll

CONWAY — When you hold the best scoring offense in your conference to a goose egg, you're likely to move up in the world.

That's exactly what the Coastal Carolina football team did on Sunday, coming in at No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 16 in the USA Today Sports Amway Coaches Poll, the third week in a row and the third time ever the Chants have been ranked since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2017.

It's their highest ranking in either poll, and are now the highest-ranked team in Sun Belt Conference history.

The Chants blasted Sun Belt foe Georgia State, 51-0, in Atlanta on Saturday, with the Coastal Carolina defense shutting out an offense that averages the most points per game in the Sun Belt (42).

It held the Panthers to only 106 yards of total offense when they came in averaging 466.5 yards per game, third best in the conference, while also forcing two turnovers on an interception and a fumble recovery.

The Chants offense was led by redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall, who threw for 254 yards on 18-for-24 passing with four touchdowns. He also ran one in himself.

McCall returned to the Chants' lineup after missing last week's win over Georgia Southern with an upper body injury he suffered at the hands of Louisiana-Lafayette on Oct. 14.

Coastal Carolina (6-0) is now bowl eligible for the first time in school history after winning its sixth game for the first time in a single season since moving to the FBS, and also has its first-ever single-season 6-game winning streak in the FBS. The Chants are also 4-0 in the Sun Belt for the first time since joining in 2017.

The Chants will be back in action next Saturday against South Alabama (3-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Brooks Stadium at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.