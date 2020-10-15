MBRSA to host 2024 NCAA DIII Outdoor Track and Field Championship Finals at Doug Shaw

MYRTLE BEACH — The Myrtle Beach Regional Sports Alliance will host the 2024 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championship Finals at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, home of the Myrtle Beach High School football and track teams, in May of that year.

According to the Myrtle Area Chamber of Commerce, Myrtle Beach is one of 450 host site selections announced today by the NCAA. It will be the first NCAA National Championship held in the city of Myrtle Beach and is expected to bring 600 athletes to the Grand Strand.

“We are thrilled with the announcement of the NCAA today. This event will bring the top Division III track athletes from across the country to the beach to compete for both individual and team championships. We cannot wait to show them our hospitality and create the best possible environment for the competition,” said Karen Riordan, president & CEO of Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau (MBACVB).

Coastal Carolina University is technically the host institution.

“Part of our commitment to support sports tourism includes assisting with the bid process as the local NCAA affiliated institution. We are pleased that our region has been selected for an NCAA championship competition and look forward to more opportunities to partner with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber and other local communities to showcase our destination,” said Matt Hogue, director of athletics for Coastal Carolina University.

According to the NCAA announcement, the sports committees selected host cities based on criteria that included the ability to create an outstanding experience for student-athletes, along with adherence to NCAA sport-specific bid specifications.

“We’re excited to look ahead to 2024 when we can host this NCAA Division III Track and Field Championship with Coastal Carolina University," said Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune. "Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium is a great facility and will be well-received. On behalf of the city, we look forward to welcoming these college athletes and their coaches to Myrtle Beach.”

The city of Myrtle Beach annually hosts several collegiate spring break meets in March including the Myrtle Beach Collegiate Challenge and the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational.

“Our sports alliance works to showcase our high-quality sports venues and amenities that make our destination ideal for teams, athletes and their families,” said Jonathan Paris, executive director of sports tourism for Visit Myrtle Beach. “We are excited to see this growth in sports tourism continue and to welcome the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championship to Myrtle Beach.”

According to the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, today’s NCAA announcement finalizes a unified competitive bid process to award their championships and preliminary rounds. The process began in August 2019 and the NCAA received more than 3,000 bid submissions by the early February 2020 deadline.