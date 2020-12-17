Lorenzo Taliaferro, former CCU football great and NFL player, dies at age of 28

CONWAY — Lorenzo Taliaferro, one of the most acclaimed football players in Coastal Carolina history, died on Wednesday. He was 28.

According to WBFF-TV in his hometown of Williamsburg, Va., a family member indicated Taliaferro died of a heart attack.

“We lost a member of our Chanticleer family last night. We love you, Zo,” was posted on the CCU Athletics Twitter page Thursday morning.

Taliaferro rushed for 1,729 yards — including nine games of more than 100 yards — and 27 touchdowns in his 2013 campaign with the Chants, leading to being named Big South Offensive Player of the Year.

He’d also finish 11th in the voting for the Walter Payton Award, and was named a second-team All-American by The Associated Press.

“One of the best teammates and overall people you could've been around. RIP Lorenzo Taliaferro. My God continue to bless your family bro,” said Delton Wells, a former teammate of Taliaferro at CCU.

The season drew the attention of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, who would pick him in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Over 19 games in three seasons, Taliaferro would rush for 339 yards and five touchdowns, ending each campaign on injured reserve.

His best NFL game came in a 23-21 victory over the Cleveland Browns in 2014 when he gained 91 yards.

He would be released in 2017 after attempting to switch to fullback.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lorenzo Taliaferro. Lorenzo was a kind, smart, respectful and determined young man — someone always committed to his teammates and well-liked by everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Lorenzo’s family. May he rest in peace,” said John Harbaugh, head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

The outpouring of love for Taliaferro came in from all corners of the U.S., with former teammates in shock.

"Losing @ZoBot_45 is tougher than most will understand. The memories and talks we shared, I will forever be cherish. For his 757 community and the Myrtle Beach community, celebrate the good memories of Zo that you have. That’s what he would’ve wanted. CCU we lost a great person," former teammate De'Angelo Henderson said on Twitter.

Former teammate Bruce Mapp indicated that it puts things in perspective.

"I feel like death always hit different when you are older. A father, a son, a teammate, brother and friend is now gone. Gotta appreciate your people why they are still here. I am praying for his family and son," Mapp said on Twitter.

The program itself is a tight-knit one, with former players staying close to the current team, making the death one felt beyond Taliaferro's two years at CCU.

While it prepares for Saturday's Sun Belt Championship game, the Coastal Football Twitter handle spent the morning sharing thoughts from many, including its own:

"Always hard when you lose one of your own family members. Love you, Zo! #CoastalFamily"

