Live Cure Bowl tracker: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina

ORLANDO — This showdown was set for Dec. 5, the Liberty Flames were supposed to visit Brooks Stadium to take on No. 12 Coastal Carolina.

COVID-19 had other plans, keeping the Flames from visiting Conway due to complications with the virus.

Today, the college football world finally gets the matchup, with two high-powered offenses and opportunistic defenses take to the field at Camping World Stadium in Orlando for the Cure Bowl — representing the Chants first appearance in a bowl game.

We've been connected with the team since mid-August, just before Grayson McCall told the world that CCU would be a force to be reckoned with.

Tonight, we keep you entertained for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff, not only dishing on pivotal plays in the game, but a look back at key moments throughout the season as the world gets to know the Coastal Carolina football program a bit better:

Update #11: 8:27 p.m.

Liberty's Malik Willis makes his first mistake of the night, with CCU's Brayden Matts picking up an interception to get the ball back into the hands of the Chants' offense.

It is Matts' second interception of the season.

Update #10: 8:25 p.m.

In other Sun Belt action, No. 19 Louisiana broke a late tie against UTSA to win 31-24 and complete a one-loss season.

Update #9: 8:08 p.m.

it's becoming the Malik Willis show in Orlando, as the Liberty star quarterback dives across the goal line for his second rushing touchdown of the game to put the Flames up 14-0 with six seconds to go in the first quarter.

Liberty has eight first downs against Coastal's one, while the Flames have 115 yards and the Chants have 48.

Update #8: 8 p.m.

Coastal Carolina's normally unstoppable offense has been stifled on its first two drives, with the latest a three-and-out after Grayson McCall's third-down run comes up a yard short.

Update #7: 7:47 p.m.

After the Chants get it into enemy territory, they stall on a 4th-and-2 to give the ball to Liberty at the 36-yard-line.

Liberty converts on its own 4th-and-2 near midfield, Malik Willis hits on a 30-yard pass play and then walks it into the end zone to put Liberty up 7-0 with 6:59 left in the first quarter.

Update #6: 7:40 p.m.

With the Chants getting the ball first, the world gets an early look at freshman QB Grayson McCall, who has 23 touchdown tosses against 2 interceptions this season.

And, for the first time this season, Grayson got to speak to the media on Wednesday. Our Nick Masuda with the story:

Update #5: 7:35 p.m.

While many believe that CCU is a third-quarter team — and it is — it has also gotten off to fast starts all season long, outscoring opponents, 110-48, in the first quarter.

The Chants have led or have been tied at the end of one quarter in 9 of 11 games so far this season. In their last three games, CCU has outscored opponents, 34-10.

Update #4: 7:10 p.m.

Our photo correspondent, Preston Mack, is on the scene at Camping World Stadium, with CCU donning their black uniforms for its first-ever bowl game:

Update #3: 7:05 p.m.

Did you know that the Cure Bowl is in only its 12th year of existence? Originally started by local business folks, the game has blossomed into a fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, with a $20 million impact on the local Orlando economy.

The money raised benefits breast cancer researchers, while also providing a platform to educate both participating teams on the research.

One of CCU's biggest stars, Tarron Jackson, has played his entire high school and collegiate career for his late brother, who died of leukemia.

Check out Danny Kelly's story on how Tarron has used the heartbreak to fuel his quest for a spot on an NFL roster:

Update #2: 6:35 p.m.

Liberty? No. 17. Coastal Carolina? No. 18. Tonight's game will feature two of the best offensive programs in the nation, with the Flames averaging 38.3 points per game, while the Chants are at 37.5 ppg.

It will also feature two of the top QBs in the land, with Liberty's Malik Willis taking on CCU freshman Grayson McCall.

Check out Danny Kelly's preview of tonight's game, where he breaks down tonight's offenses:

Update #1: 6:30 p.m.

It seems like you can't go a day without head ball coach Jamey Chadwell not either being nominated or winning a coaching award — a product of being 11-0 and showing the so-called experts that they had little clue about how good the Chants were, with CCU predicted to finish last in the East Division.

On Saturday, Chadwell won the Coach of the Year award from CBS Sports and 247 Sports.

Check out Danny Kelly's story here: