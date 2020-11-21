Live college football updates: App State vs. Coastal Carolina

CONWAY — When it comes to Sun Belt Conference football, it doesn't get any bigger than this.

On Saturday, undefeated and 15th-ranked Coastal Carolina welcomes rival Appalachian State to Brooks Stadium, having never beaten the Mountaineers in six tries.

CCU comes into the showdown with a 7-0 record, tying the conference record for best start to a season — a mark set by App State just last season.

The Mountaineers are 6-1 on the season and have received votes in the AP Top 25 poll.

We will keep you abreast with all the key plays, inside information and commentary throughout today's game slated to start at noon.

10:50 a.m.

With the postponement of the Clemson vs. Florida State game — announced just hours ago — the CCU-App State game has been moved to ESPN.

Tailgating started early this morning, with plenty of App State fans already camping out in parking lots around CCU's campus.

10:45 a.m.

Appalachian State comes into the contest with a well-oiled offense that centers around its running game.

