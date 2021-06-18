Inaugural Myrtle Beach International Combine first of its kind for NBA prospects

MYRTLE BEACH – With the NBA Draft scheduled for late July, draft hopefuls are looking to get as much exposure as they possibly can.

The Myrtle Beach International Combine, which was held from June 13-15 at the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center, provided just that.

NBA prospects, including players just out of college, a year removed from college and from overseas, flocked to the event to display their talent.

It was the first pre-draft event to feature international players in addition to American college players, and with the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament canceled this year due to COVID-19, all eyes were on Myrtle Beach. The event was catered more to players who will be picked in the later stages of the draft as opposed to lottery picks.

“It went great,” event director and Minnesota Timberwolves scout Pete Mickeal said. “It went better than expected, especially being our inaugural Myrtle Beach International Combine. We broke records today (June 15) on Twitch TV with 393,000 views, which is unbelievable for a three-day event.”

The event was not sanctioned by the NBA, but that did not stop Mickeal from achieving his vision.

“All the doubters, all the people that didn’t want to sanction the event, I think we proved to ourselves that we can put on a great event, and I’m very proud of it,” Mickeal said. “I’m very proud that we did it here in Myrtle Beach because my vision was to do it here. I thought this could be a great family vacation for people to come, and I think it’s going to continue to be a place we come every single year.”

In addition to noteworthy players such as DJ Funderburk from N.C. State and Sterling Manley from UNC, the event also boasted popular coaches, such as Sacramento Kings legend Mike Bibby and former Chicago Bulls head coach Jim Boylen.

“Having the coaches here, the NBA coaches, it sets us apart from anybody, even what the NBA does,” Mickeal said. “We are an independent, minority-owned business, and we are very proud of what we were able to put together here.”

Mickeal, who had a successful professional career overseas, saw 33 college players and six international players participate in his combine. Countries represented included Senegal, Trinidad and Tobago, Canada, Mexico and Australia.

“That has never been done in this country,” Mickeal said of bringing college and overseas players together for a pre-draft combine. “…Everything we did was innovative and on our own. We never copied anybody’s style, and I think people are going to start using what we have to try to copy what we’re doing, because we’re trend-setters and we’re setting the stage for the future. This will be the premier event of pre-draft.”

When asked who he thought performed well at the combine, Mickael said he was impressed with former Gonzaga star Admon Gilder, Brandon Averette of BYU and former New Mexico player Corey Manigault.

Mickeal said he already plans to hold the event again next year in Myrtle Beach in early May.