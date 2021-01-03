Horry County Schools puts winter sports on pause

CONWAY — Horry County Schools announced Sunday morning that all winter sports games have been postponed until Jan. 19, while practices will be put on hold until Jan. 11.

The postponement impacts wrestling, basketball and cheerleading at all levels.

Spring sports conditioning has also moved to Jan. 19.

The decision comes two weeks after 21 high school athletic trainers delivered a memo to the district office with the recommendation that all winter sports be immediately paused.

Athletics were not put on hold over the winter break, which is slated to end on Jan. 4.

This is a developing news story, please check back for updates.