His actions spoke loudly. Now, CCU star Grayson McCall is finally able to use his voice.

CONWAY — They say actions speak louder than words.

And since an unexpected starting assignment on Sept. 12 in Lawrence, Kan., Grayson McCall has had only one way to tell his story — through his gifted arm as the quarterback of the undefeated Coastal Carolina football team.

But, on Wednesday, his transcendent season helped lift a rule that head coach Jamey Chadwell had in place throughout the season: Freshmen don’t talk to the media.

Sometimes rules change when you’re talking about a finalist for the Manning Award. Or have thrown for 23 touchdowns versus just two interceptions. Or have an astronomical QB rating of 185.9.

Or, more simply, rules are broken when the program is on the cusp of making their bowl debut against rival Liberty, 489 miles south in the Cure Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

“I understand what Coach Chadwell was trying to do, protect me and things like that,” McCall said. “There are a lot of negatives that can come with the media, as well as a lot of positive, so I wouldn’t necessarily say frustrated, but I’m grateful for the opportunity that I get to speak with you guys now.”

McCall utilized a lot of “sirs” and “ma’ams” during his 10-minute press conference on Wednesday, and admitted that it was difficult not to speak up at various points in the season.

“There were certain weeks where you hear stuff here and there on Twitter. Definitely times where I felt like I wanted to express my voice, but it’s all good because I get the chance to do that now,” McCall said.

The opportunity to play the Flames on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN showcases a full-circle moment for both programs — “this is God’s plan the whole time, to get this game in,” McCall said — as they were set to play on ESPN on Dec. 5, but COVID-19 cases within the Liberty program midweek left the Chants scrambling not to lose ESPN’s College GameDay from visiting Conway.

BYU, ranked No. 8 at the time, stepped in to provide McCall with an even larger spotlight, taking on the Cougars and their highly touted quarterback, Zach Wilson.

McCall would get the best of Wilson, helping CCU pull off a 22-17 stunner at Brooks Stadium, with McCall admitting that it was definitely a standout moment for him personally.

He also pointed to his first start at Kansas, when he accounted for five touchdowns, as an opportunity to earn the trust of his teammates, while knocking off Louisiana-Lafayette on a Wednesday night was a turning point in the season when the team knew they had something special brewing.

“It’s been a crazy journey,” McCall said.

McCall took to Twitter on Aug. 20 when he told his followers: “The Chants will be a good football team this year.”

It was a spur-of-the-moment post after a “really good day” of practice, he said, not even sure if he was going to be the team's starter.

On Dec. 20, he retweeted that post, saying “Tried to warn you guys back in August!”

He explained on Wednesday that it was his way of making sure people paid attention to Teal Nation this year.

“Put something out there and let you guys know,” McCall said.

McCall was named the 2020 Sun Belt’s Offensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, while the team had 16 award winners.

The Charlotte native said the accolades have given the team a chance to reflect on the season.

“The season is such a grind,” McCall said. “You don’t get a chance to sit back and see what you’ve really done.”

While admitting that with the team’s success this season has brought about a growing “swagger” in his own game, he is quick to point to his teammates and coaches for setting him up for success — including running the triple-option on offense, something he has done since he was a freshman in high school.

“We have some masterminds on this side of the ball and making this stuff up. They do a great job with it. I am really comfortable with running it,” McCall said.

“As you can see this season, it can cause for some problems for defenses. Not only the triple-option game, but us throwing the ball downfield. We are throwing different stuff at you; different formations. It makes it hard for the defense to adjust.”

McCall says he is a student of the game, spending his down time watching how the best in the game approach different situations, pointing to Aaron Rodgers’ ability to extend plays and the mechanics of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

But, most of all, he wants to be Grayson McCall.

“I’m my own player. I want to be the best version of myself.”