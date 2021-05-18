Highest-rated CCU quarterback prospect could help Chants on gridiron and diamond

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina could be set at quarterback for a while.

With Grayson McCall, the reigning Sun Belt Conference Player and Freshman of the Year, at the helm for at least the next two seasons, the Chanticleers appear to be set for even longer. McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga.) quarterback Bryce Archie has committed to the Chants for 2022.

Archie, a three-star junior, is ranked 34th in the nation among pro-style quarterbacks and is the 62nd-best player available in the state of Georgia according to 247Sports. This makes him the highest-ranked quarterback recruit in CCU football history and the fourth-highest rated player to commit.

In addition to playing on the gridiron, Archie also committed to play baseball for the Chants.

Archie picked CCU over UConn, Iowa State, Central Florida, Pittsburgh, UAB, Miami (OH), Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Eastern Michigan and Eastern Kentucky.

“It was really mainly the relationship ever since (co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks) coach (Willy) Korn has texted me. He’s been big on the relationship,” Archie said. “We talk every week or every other week and it just felt like home when I visited.”

In eight games for the Indians in 2020, Archie threw for 1,220 yards on 114 for 178 passing with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.

“When you talk about Bryce, he’s an extremely gifted and talented kid,” McEachern head football coach Franklin Stephens said. “He’s very intelligent. He can do a lot of different things for you and having him in there each and every play and each and every week, you know that you have an opportunity to be successful.”

Even if McCall decides to declare for the NFL Draft after his junior season, Archie will still be able to learn from McCall for at least a year.

McCall helped lead the Chants to the first-ever undefeated regular season (11-0) in program history.

“That’s the main talk in my house,” Archie said of being able to learn from McCall. “Being able to learn from a quarterback ... not only was he a freshman last year, but the season he had last year was amazing and I can’t wait.”

Archie is also excited to play with wide receiver Rian Black, a three-star recruit out of Rockledge, Fla., who committed to CCU just six days before him.

Archie said he initially spoke with CCU football coaches first, but after also expressing interest in playing baseball for the school, he spoke with someone from the Chants baseball coaching staff as well.

“It was like the next week I talked to a baseball coach and we had a good conversation. He said I would be able to play both,” Archie said.

The Chants baseball program is getting both a great hitter and pitcher in Archie. When he is not pitching, Archie plays shortstop.

Archie's stats through last month were impressive: .456 batting average, .542 on-base percentage, 31 hits, 13 runs batted in, 22 runs, 12 walks.

On the mound, he was 2-1 with 26 strikeouts, 14 hits allowed, eight runs (five earned), 12 walks and a 1.43 earned run average over 24.1 innings.

Archie has had to balance baseball and spring football practice, and McEachern baseball head coach Karlton Schilling recognizes the dedication that takes.

“Obviously, it’s not just rolling out there and being a high-level, elite football and baseball player. He’s having to put in a lot of different work and be in a lot of different places and sacrifice quite a bit to do,” Schilling said.

“So for him to be in a position to go to school at Coastal Carolina, which has two very successful programs in both of those sports, I mean, that’s extremely impressive and obviously something that we’re very proud of him for.”