Green Sea Floyds pulls away in second half to beat C.E. Murray 38-12

GREEN SEA — After a close first half, the Green Sea Floyds Trojans pulled away in the last 24 minutes to beat the C. E. Murray War Eagles, 38-12, and improve to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in Region V-1A Friday night.

“I thought we played really well on offense both halves,” Trojans head coach Joey Price said. “The first half we shot ourselves in the foot a little bit with some penalties, this, that and the other. In the first half, we knew that they had athletes, but they are thin as far as numbers as well as we are. They did a great job of getting their playmakers balls in the first half.”

The War Eagles took the opening kick-off and scored on a rushing touchdown after a long drive, making it 6-0 in favor of C. E. Murray with 6:43 to go in the first quarter. The Trojans quickly responded with a drive of their own, highlighted by a rushing touchdown by Aaron Graham while giving them a 7-6 lead after a successful PAT.

At the 11:53 mark of the second quarter, C. E. Murray took the lead 12-7 after another rushing touchdown.

That momentum quickly vanished when Nick Clemons intercepted a War Eagles pass, scoring on a pick-six with 8:50 to go in the first half. Kicker Freddy Seratto hit another successful PAT, giving the Trojans the lead at 14-12.

Near the end of the half, Green Sea was driving down the field on offense and in a perfect opportunity to score, but the War Eagles defense kept them out of the end zone.

“We tried for two shots, didn’t make it happen right there,” Coach Price said. “We took the points while they were available. Freddy’s a good kicker. You never know when you’re gonna need one for a win.”

That field goal gave the Trojans a 17-12 lead at the break.

Green Sea took the second half kickoff and easily drove down the field with some great rushes by Jaquan Dixon. Dixon capitalized at the 9:41 mark of the third quarter, giving the Trojans a 24-12 cushion.

Dixon scored his second touchdown on the night with 4:30 to go in the third, basically putting the game away at 31-12. Graham later put the exclamation point in the early minutes of the fourth quarter, scoring on his second rushing touchdown of the night to make the score 38-12 and the game’s final points.

C. E. Murray had a chance to score at the end of the game but great defense by the Trojans kept them out of the end zone.

“I told them in the timeout that we had to stop them in every way we can, and that’s exactly what we did,” Dixon said.

Coach Price — in his first year as head coach — sees a lot of improvement in his team after a season-opening loss two weeks ago to Lake View.

“We have gotten better,” Coach Price said. "We have a lot of kids that did not play last year. They were on the team but didn’t get to play. While we have a nucleus of kids that did play, we have a lot of inexperienced players that are gaining that experience now, so that has been a plus. Our offensive line is the most improved since I’ve been here.”