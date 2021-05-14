GolfPass ranks Myrtle Beach as world's 13th-best golf destination

MYRTLE BEACH – Thirteen is usually an unlucky number, but not for golf courses in Myrtle Beach.

On May 14, GolfPass, a subscription-based website created by the NBC Sports Group, ranked Myrtle Beach as the world’s 13th-best golf destination on its list of “Top 100 Golf Destinations in the World”.

“There are scores of layouts littered from Brunswick County, N.C., down through Pawleys Island, S.C., with three distinct sub-regions that will provide Top-100 quality courses as well as value-packed hidden gems,” the review said. “A deep bench, vast lodging options and ever-improving food scene makes this an ideal choose-your-own-adventure destination for all budgets.”

The Myrtle Beach area offers 90 courses, nine of which were recently ranked by Golfweek as top-15 public designs in the state.

“We are pleased to be included among the world’s best golf destinations by a team of media experts, but even more important are the ballots cast by traveling golfers,” said Bill Golden, CEO of Golf Tourism Solutions. “More golfers visit Myrtle Beach annually than any other place in the world, and the area’s strength has been reinforced this spring as players have relished the opportunity to return to the game’s most popular and welcoming destination.”

Some of the more prominent courses in the area include Dunes Golf & Beach Club, Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, TPC Myrtle Beach, Tidewater Golf Club and Barefoot Resort & Golf.