Golf Tourism Solutions launches Myrtle Beach Golf TV

MYRTLE BEACH – Those who can’t get enough golf on the Grand Strand are in luck.

Golf Tourism Solutions, the agency responsible for marketing Myrtle Beach as a golf destination, has launched Myrtle Beach Golf TV, an over-the-top streaming channel.

The free channel, which is available on Roku and Amazon Firestick, provides viewers with an in-depth look at the Myrtle Beach golf scene, episodes of the Charlie Rymer Golf Show, social media personality and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac showcasing the area and more.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show will have its own special section with episodes being uploaded weekly. The show, which debuted in April on CBS Sports Network, has featured guests such as Dustin Johnson, Nick Faldo and John Daly. The show’s first three episodes are already available on the channels.

“Viewing habits of golfers, like all of society, are changing, and the launch of Myrtle Beach Golf TV will allow us to provide stories, news and unforgettable real-time visuals from Myrtle Beach,” said Bill Golden, CEO of Golf Tourism Solutions. “This is another way for us to tell the story of everything that’s happening in the game’s most vibrant destination. We are delighted by the early reaction to the channel and anticipate the popularity of Myrtle Beach Golf TV will only continue to grow.”

The Roku Channel features three feeds with the primary feed spotlighting course videos, tournaments and Myrtle Beach golf trip activities.

The channel also features the Golf Instruction Zone, which provides tips from golf teachers such as Dustin Johnson’s golf coach, Allen Terrell, who was recently named one of GOLF’s Top 100 Teachers in America, and Classic Swing Golf School owner Ted Frick.