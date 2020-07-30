Georgetown High School to hold girls' tennis tryouts

Calling all girls’ tennis players in Georgetown.
Georgetown High School girls’ tennis head coach Grace George said the school will be holding official tryouts from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 and 18 at the school’s tennis courts.
Any new girls interested in playing JV or varsity tennis during the fall season should email George for more information at ggeorge@gcsd.k12.sc.us. This is open to any girls in grades seven through 12.
A drop-in organizational meeting will be held on Aug. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. All girls must have a valid physical on file or turn one in on Aug. 10.
No tennis experience is required to join the team.