Former PGA golfer Charlie Rymer talks Myrtle Beach, COVID-19 fight and DJ at The Masters

MYRTLE BEACH – Former PGA Tour golfer and former Golf Channel analyst Charlie Rymer, now a golf ambassador for Myrtle Beach Golf Tourism Solutions and a Murrells Inlet resident, made an appearance at Club Champion’s grand opening for its new location in Myrtle Beach on March 31 to promote the company’s golf-fitting products.

The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach was able to get Rymer’s thoughts on several topics, including golf in the Myrtle Beach area, his battle with COVID-19 and the upcoming Masters Tournament starting April 8 in Augusta, Ga.

Q: How exciting is it to have a store like this on the Grand Strand for everyone who plays golf here?

We’re the golf capital of the world, and it’s really neat that we’re able to have all of the things that the golf capital of the world should have, including a great custom fit studio like Club Champion. This facility is absolutely spectacular; it’s got everything you could possibly need to get the best set of clubs possible in your bag.

Q: Amidst the pandemic, golf is one of the few things you can actually do. How popular is the sport becoming now and how much has it really grown over this last year?

Well, I’m 53 years old and I’ve been in the golf industry, gosh, going back to junior golf, college golf and turning pro right out of college, and other when Tiger Woods set the world on fire through his play, I’ve never seen people more excited about golf. If you look at all the equipment sales right now — golf balls, golf clubs, everything in industry — you can’t get it in fast enough if you’re trying to sell it. And those people aren’t just buying that stuff and putting it in the garage, they’re heading out to the golf course. So I think we’re going to see here in Myrtle Beach, what’s left of the spring, the summer and fall, we’re going to see record numbers. In fact, I tell folks, if you want to come to Myrtle Beach and play golf anytime this year, you’d better book it right now because it isn’t going to be long before we’re going to be full. It’s not just that story here; it’s everywhere in golf. Right now this game is on fire.

Q: You battled COVID-19 a few months ago. What was your experience with it?

Listen, COVID-19 for a lot of people honestly wasn’t a big deal. My wife’s a nurse here in the Myrtle Beach area; she was completely asymptomatic. The rest of my family had it (and) it seemed like a mild sort of cold-, flu-type thing. I had it and I was in the hospital in June and I didn’t think I was coming out of the hospital, and at one point it was real critical for me. So for those of us that almost went down and over 500,000 people in the U.S. that did succumb to it, it’s something that’s real and it’s serious and thank the big man that we’ve almost got it in the rearview mirror. We’re on that final straightaway and I know I’ve been vaccinated (and) I encourage folks to make a smart decision about getting vaccinated and I think together we’re all sort of ready to come out of this long winter and folks want to get back together; they want to do things together, families want to get together and we’re right on the cusp of that. We’re just so close and I can’t wait until we get to that point.

Q: Dustin Johnson is obviously big around here. What do you think of his chances at maybe repeating at Augusta next week?

Well, I’ll be at The Masters next week. I’ve been going up there 12 straight years in being the lead analyst for Westwood One Radio and I’ve got a chance to do that again next week. It was a lot of fun being there calling Dustin’s win back in November. It seems weird to talk about The Masters in November, but we’re in weird times. But Dustin, the last couple weeks he hasn’t been really sharp. He was going to play this week in the Texas Open (and) it was a Monday withdrawal. I think that was really smart just to sort of get things sorted out. I know that he’s fine-tuning a few things and I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t have a chance to win when we get really deep into that tournament next week.

Q: What’s your excitement to go to Augusta again amidst everything that’s happening and what makes that place so special?

So I grew up about two hours north of Augusta just south of Charlotte in Fort Mill, South Carolina, maybe two and a half hours north of Augusta. I’ve been going to The Masters since I was 5 years old and I never had a chance (to play in it) as a professional. I played a few other majors, but never The Masters. But going back year in and year out, being a part of the media coverage there for me is really exciting. But the best day in golf was 1986, the best day I witnessed in person, I was 18 years old on the grounds there when Jack Nicklaus lit the place up on the second nine on Sunday and won his sixth green jacket, and that’s just something I’ll never forget. Every time I go back to Augusta, I can tell you that second nine on Sunday, every shot he hit and where I was standing as an 18-year-old kid when he hit each of those shots. It’s just a super special place. If you ever get a chance to go, go. This year’s going to be tough be tough because they’re letting in 20 percent of the patrons, but in the future, folks, save up if you need to. Go, see it; it looks wonderful on TV, (but) in-person it’s completely different and a 1,000 percent better even than what you see on TV.

Q: There are a lot of great courses in this area. What are some of your favorite courses to play here?

Well, being a golf ambassador for Myrtle Beach Golf Tourism Solutions, that’s a hard question to ask. You have kids? If you had kids, could you pick your favorite one? So it’s hard. I divide Myrtle Beach up into three areas: south, middle and north. Each of the three I feel like have some different characteristics and personality and the restaurants you want to go (and) kind of music you want to listen to and the golf courses that you want to play. What I tell people when you’re coming here for the first time, make sure that if you’re staying in North Myrtle Beach, you play golf courses in North Myrtle Beach, because you don’t want to have an hour drive down to the south end. Next time you come to Myrtle Beach, you want to play on the south, stay down on the south end. We’re close to 90 golf courses in 70 miles, and you can’t play all of them at once. Just make sure your commute time is as low as it can be … and I think that makes some sense. When you’re putting together a golf trip, let’s say you’re going to play three or four or five golf courses, it’s always nice to maybe pick one or two of the premium courses that are a little higher on the cost side. If you pay the premium rate for five days, you’re trip adds up, so always try to mix things up a little bit. And you might get surprised if you play some that are a little off the beaten path, and we’ve got quite a few hidden gems here, and so that’s what I tell people to look for. Without going into detail or the particulars, we’ve got a lot to offer here. They don’t call us the golf capital of the world for nothing.

Q: What is your advice to somebody who’s just starting out playing golf?

Well, I would tell people two things. No. 1, I’m a PGA professional, and if you get some help (from) a PGA professional on the front end just to cover the basics, then you’re giving yourself the best opportunity to get off to a good start. And it’s really important, for example, to learn how to grip the club properly, and to have somebody show you that’s an expert show you that from the start, it makes everything a lot easier. If you were going to take up snow skiing, you wouldn’t want to go to the top of the mountain without getting some help from somebody who knows what they’re doing. And I’m not talking about getting a whole expensive series of lessons; there’s a lot of times, there’s beginner clinics and places where you can go and just get the basics down. And we’re in a beautiful place here, Club Champion, (where) you can come in here and you can spend as much money as you want on fine-tuning and getting everything exactly the way you want. That may not be what I would encourage a beginner to do; you can find some clubs that are 3 years old, 5 years old and get into those and then as you progress in the game, you can go all the way to the top if you want to. But do spend a little bit of money, in particular, getting the basics from a PGA professional and let you find some clubs to start with, and then start moving up a little bit. I think if you do that, you’ll probably enjoy the experience a little bit more.