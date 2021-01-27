Former Conway High star Jaylen Moody now a national champion at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No matter what happens for the rest of Jaylen Moody’s life, there’s one thing that no one can take away from him – he’s a College Football Playoff champion.

The former star Conway High School linebacker was a member of this year’s Alabama Crimson Tide team that claimed its sixth title in the last 12 years with a dominant 52-24 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP National Championship on Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

“It means everything,” Moody said. “It’s been something I’ve been looking forward to as a kid down in Conway. It means a lot to the program, to my family, to me, and I’m very excited.”

Before he donned the crimson and white with the Alabama trademark number on the helmet, Moody blossomed into a SEC-caliber player while at Conway High.

“Conway High School taught me a lot about myself,” Moody said. “It showed me how to be confident about myself and how to be a leader and how to motivate guys that come around … Just being…in my little country town, it taught me about staying humble, keep fighting and don’t look at the outcome. Just keep grinding every day — it’ll pay off for you, and it did for me.”

Coming out of high school, Moody was a three-star recruit and was ranked as the No. 32 inside linebacker nationally and the No. 11 in South Carolina.

In his senior season in 2017, Moody recorded a whopping 105 tackles, with 11.5 of them being for loss, and three interceptions. Moody helped lead Conway to a 10-2 record and an appearance in the second round of the 5A state playoffs that year.

Moody had offers from other SEC schools, such as Arkansas, Kentucky and Ole Miss, but in the end, he decided to brandish the big cursive “A” in Tuscaloosa.

“I had a long talk with my pops,” Moody said. “Alabama’s a school that I liked for a very long time. The program has a lot of history in it with athletics and academics as well. I just felt like Alabama was a good fit for me. They knew who I wanted to be, where I was trying to go. (They said they) would train and teach me to be a next-level type of player. It fit for me, so Alabama was definitely where I wanted to be at.”

His freshman and sophomore years at Alabama, Moody was mainly used on special teams coverage while occasionally being rotated in at linebacker. He totaled 15 tackles over the course of the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

This past season, Moody more than doubled his tackle total from the previous two years with 18. He was still heavily used on special teams coverage, but was put in at linebacker more.

Moody recorded his first turnover of his career with a forced fumble and fumble recovery at Arkansas on Dec. 12.

“Arkansas was my first time getting a chance to play mainly on defense the whole season,” he said. “(I was) staying ready at all times, so when my time comes I could present myself in the best light, and I did that that game.”

Moody also had seven tackles in the game — a career-high — and 0.5 tackles for loss in the 52-3 drubbing.

Moody also recorded a tackle in the CFP National Championship, something he will never forget.

“That was crazy,” he said. “I wish he would’ve caught the ball sooner, that way I would’ve hit him head on, because I kind of took my eye off of him to see the ball, but it was fun. Contributing a tackle in the national championship, that was exciting.”

Moody is one of a long line of players to win a national championship under head coach Nick Saban, who has won six titles at Alabama and seven total with his first title at LSU in 2003. Every Alabama recruit who has played for Saban has won a national championship.

“I mean, he’s the GOAT,” Moody said. “He teaches us the values of things we need to prepare ourselves for the next level. So it’s a great experience to be around him and learn as you grow as a person and grow as a man for the future.”

Moody is proud to represent Conway at a school with such rich football tradition.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I love my city where I come from in Conway … I’m letting them know and showing them that I’m grinding every day at Alabama since (I was) a freshman. So I’ve never stopped fighting for what I’ve been trying to get to. It just means a lot that the city’s behind me and that you can put the city on the map, just letting them know that we’re here down in Conway, South Carolina.”