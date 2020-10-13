Former CCU great Dustin Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH — Dustin Johnson announced on Tuesday afternoon that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew from this week’s PGA Tour event in Las Vegas.

The former Coastal Carolina great experienced symptoms and notified the PGA in order to get tested.

Johnson had not competed since the U.S. Open in September, and now will enter self-isolation.

“Obviously, I am very disappointed,” said Johnson. “I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible. I have already had a few calls with the TOUR’s medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me.”

The final major of 2020 has been pushed into November, with the Masters set for Nov. 12-15.

Johnson came on strong after the PGA Tour returned from time off due to COVID-19, winning three times for the third time in his career, just one off his career-high of four in 2017. His strong finish to the 2020 season saw him return to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings and also win the Tour’s season-long FedEx Cup, which netted him a $15 million bonus.