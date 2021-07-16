First 4-star Coastal Carolina football commit Matt McDoom 'does it all'

CONWAY – If his name is any indication, Matt McDoom will be a nightmare for opponents when he arrives on Coastal Carolina’s campus in 2022.

McDoom is a 4-star recruit according to 247Sports, which made him the first such commit in CCU football history upon his pledge to the Chanticleers on July 5.

He is listed as an athlete, but McDoom believes he will primarily play defensive back when he arrives in Conway.

However, McDoom doesn’t just play defense at West Orange High School in Winter Park, Fla.; he also returns punts and kickoffs. And lines up on offense from time to time.

“He kind of does it all,” West Orange football head coach Michael Granato said. “We have certain packages for him on offense because he’s extremely special when he’s got the ball in his hand, and I’d be a terrible coach if I didn’t try to get the ball in his hand at least three or four times a game.”

What McDoom lacks in size – he’s only 5-8, 154 pounds – he makes up for in speed. Granato said he doesn’t think he’s been around player who is better in open space.

McDoom, who is ranked as the No. 25 athlete and No. 38 player from the state of Florida in the 2022 recruiting class by 247Sports, also played soccer and still runs track.

McDoom said his fastest 100-meter time is 10.7 seconds, and his fastest 200-meter time is 21.7 seconds.

In addition to his abilities in sports, McDoom is also beloved at West Orange by his coaches and teammates.

“He’s a phenomenal athlete with a remarkable personality,” said West Orange athletic director and former track coach Lisa Montgomery. “He is well-liked by his peers and teammates. He was extremely coachable and always has a smile on his face. Coastal Carolina is getting a fabulous athlete and person.”

On the football field, McDoom was a Swiss Army knife in human form for the Warriors last season, a season in which they reached the third round of the playoffs. It was the second-best football season the school has ever had.

In 10 games, McDoom was tied for third on the team with 67 tackles (4.5 for loss) and led the team with five interceptions, which he returned for a total of 49 yards, including one he returned for a touchdown. He was also second on the team in passes deflected with five and also forced a fumble.

That’s just the beginning of McDoom’s list of stats.

On offense, McDoom ran the ball 15 times for 101 yards and two scores, and also caught 15 balls for 139 yards and a touchdown.

McDoom thrived on special teams, returning seven kickoffs for 299 total yards and a score, and racked up 174 yards on six punt returns.

McDoom also handled kicking duties, going 9-for-9 on extra points and 1-for-3 on field goal attempts.

He even punted once for 24 yards.

“There’s not enough good things I can say about him,” Granato said. “(He’s a) natural-born leader. (He’s) charismatic, energetic and very influential. He’s going to elevate the game of his teammates. He’s the kind of guy that makes you get up at 5 a.m., and as a coach, you’re not sucking your teeth or rolling your eyes or going through the motions.”

McDoom is the youngest of three brothers, and his two older brothers also played college sports. His oldest brother, Gregory McDoom, played soccer at Johnson & Wales University in North Miami, and his middle brother, Eddie McDoom, played football at Michigan for two years before transferring to South Florida.

My brothers are my biggest role models,” McDoom said. “I really look up to my brothers. They pushed me to where I’m at now and helped me get to where I’m at now. They’re going to make me get way better, giving me more knowledge as I get older…I also have a lot of cousins that are doing the same thing.”

McDoom also considers his friend C.J. Williams as a brother. McDoom said Williams was also a big influence on him, as Williams played football in high school and currently plays 5-on-5 flag football.

McDoom had a lot of offers on the table to choose from in addition to CCU: Penn State, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Purdue, Maryland, Buffalo, Florida International and Florida A&M.

But in the end, McDoom chose to don teal, though it is not official until he signs.

“Coastal, it was a different environment over there,” he said. “It felt more like a family than many other schools. You could really feel that family connection over there. That’s really big on me because when I play football, I’m big on family…On that official visit, they brought me in. They made me feel like one of them.”

Coastal Carolina is projected to repeat as Sun Belt East Division Champions this season, and the Chants could definitely be in line to win the Sun Belt outright this season (they were co-champions with Louisiana-Lafayette last season after the Sun Belt Championship Game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the CCU program).

With the 56th-ranked recruiting class nationally and the first in the Sun Belt in 2022 according to 247Sports, the Chants could feasibly have a Sun Belt three-peat on their hands by the time Christmas rolls around in 2022.

McDoom is looking forward to helping the Chants accomplish that goal in a conference that keeps getting tougher year after year.

“That conference is so competitive,” he said. “Every team (and) everybody’s getting at it. They all want to win.”