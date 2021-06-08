Family Golf Week names North Myrtle Beach native Kelly Tilghman Mother of the Year

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH – The Family Golf Week Executive Committee, which includes the Parent & Child Team Classic and the Father & Son Team Classic, will honor golf media star Kelly Tilghman as its first Mother of the Year this July at Barefoot Resort & Golf, the tournament’s host facility in North Myrtle Beach, it was announced June 7.

A North Myrtle Beach native, Tilghman lived on the third hole of the Surf Golf & Beach Club growing up, and her family owned the Gator Hole Golf Course, which closed in 1999.

Her passion for golf got her a scholarship to play the sport at Duke University, where she played for four years before playing professionally for four years after graduating.

After that, Tilghman started a career in broadcasting, first working with NBC Sports and then making history in 2007 when she became the first woman to do full-time play-by-play golf, helping lead coverage for the PGA Tour after Golf Channel and the PGA Tour agreed on a 15-year broadcast deal.

Tilghman is now the host of The Clubhouse Report on CBS Sports and is a member of the Myrtle Beach Golf Hall of Fame.

“On behalf of East Coast Golf and Family Golf Week, we are extremely proud to have our First ‘Mother of the Year’ for Family Golf Week, Kelly Tilghman,” said Mike Buccerone, president of East Coast Golf Events, the company that runs Family Golf Week. “Kelly has been instrumental in leading the charge for women in not only the golf world but in the business world as well.”

The 24th annual Father & Son Team Classic and the Parent & Child Team Classic will be played July 15 to 17 on eight of Myrtle Beach courses: Arcadian Shores, Love Course at Barefoot Resort, Crow Creek, Glen Dornoch, The Pearl, Pine Lakes, Shaftesbury Golf Club and Wachesaw Plantation East.

Tilghman and her 9-year-old daughter, Ryan, will attend the event.

“To be a mother is a true blessing,” Tilghman said. “I am forever appreciative of the love my mother gave me and the wonderful lessons she taught me. Now I have the honor of sharing those same gifts with my child in hopes that she too will someday experience the same joy. I am humbled to receive this award and I dedicate it to all of the loving, hard-working mothers out there.”

The entry fee is $995 per team and includes three rounds of golf, daily lunch, pre- and post-event functions and a gift bag valued at $500.

Tilghman will also co-host a luncheon at the Mentor Cup, which will be July 11 at Tidewater Golf Club in North Myrtle Beach.

All proceeds from the Mentor Cup will benefit Gene’s Dream Foundation, a non-profit organization created to honor Gene Weldon, a PGA professional who worked in the Myrtle Beach area for almost 50 years before his death in 2017.

Tilghman, who founded the organization, was one of the many young golfers Weldon mentored.