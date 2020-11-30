ESPN's College GameDay headed to Coastal Carolina for Chants' showdown with Liberty

CONWAY — Get up Coastal Carolina fans, it's GameDay!

The popular ESPN pregame show College GameDay will head to Conway Saturday for the first time ever ahead of the No. 14 Coastal Carolina (9-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) clash with former Big South rival and No. 25 Liberty (9-1).

The show will air at 9 a.m. Saturday on ESPN from Coastal Carolina's campus, running until games kick off at noon.

Coastal Carolina will take on the Flames shortly thereafter at 2 p.m. on ESPNU.

When asked what his reaction is to GameDay coming to Coastal Carolina, head coach Jamey Chadwell responded with a gif from popular TV show The Office of Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute "raising the roof".

Coastal Carolina football players took to Twitter to display their excitement.

Senior linebacker Teddy Gallagher, who is never shy to share his thoughts on social media, quoted College GameDay's tweet announcing its intentions to come to Conway with a blue heart emoji and a smiley face with three hearts.

Senior defensive tackle C.J. Brewer also quoted College GameDay's tweet.

"Ain't this what they been waiting for," he said, followed by a shrugging man emoji.

Coastal Carolina has already clinched a spot in the Sun Belt Conference Championship by defeating Texas State, 49-14, on Saturday to win the East Division for the first time since joining the conference in 2017. The Chants will host Louisiana-Lafayette in the title game on Dec. 19.

The Chants are having a historic season, setting records for the best start in Sun Belt history (9-0) and the highest ranking in Sun Belt history by coming in at No. 14 in both the AP and coaches polls Sunday, breaking their own record they set this season by being ranked No. 15 in the AP poll for three weeks straight.

Coastal Carolina and Liberty have previously met 14 times, and the series is all tied up at 7 games apiece.

But the real question is, will longtime headgear-picker Lee Corso put on the Chanticleer head at the end of the show?