Despite Sun Belt title cancellation, CCU still in contention for New Year's 6 bowl

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina football will now play the waiting game.

After the Sun Belt Championship game scheduled for Saturday between No. 12 Coastal Carolina (11-0, 8-0 Sun Belt) and No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1, 7-1 Sun Belt) was canceled due to COVID-19, the teams were named conference co-champions.

“This is a devastating time,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “This is not an outcome we wanted to have … Our team did everything throughout this season in the right way to put them in the position to go out there and earn the championship there in the championship game.”

According to Chadwell, three people in the football program tested positive for the virus. Only one was a player, but there was concern about contact tracing with other players.

Chadwell said the player was given a second test, which also came back positive.

“They were devastated,” Chadwell said of his players. “You could see through the Zoom there, you could see there was hurt. There was hurt in my voice; I was choked up a little bit because I know it meant a lot to us as coaches, but I know it meant everything to our players and what they’ve done.”

Because the Chants are ranked higher than Louisiana-Lafayette, they would be viewed as the Sun Belt champion in the eyes of the College Football Playoff Committee. However, everything hinges on what happens in the American Athletic Conference Championship on Saturday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

No. 9 Cincinnati (8-0, 6-0 AAC) will battle No. 23 Tulsa (6-1, 6-0) for the conference crown. If Cincinnati wins, it will be the highest-ranked Group of 5 champion and receive an invitation to either the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl or the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

There is some debate about whether Cincinnati should be ranked ahead of CCU at all.

The Chants have two Top 25 wins (Louisiana and BYU) while the Bearcats have none. The Chants are also the only 11-0 team in the country (Alabama and Notre Dame are both 10-0), while the Bearcats are 8-0.

“I can’t suggest because I’m not part of the CFP Selection Committee,” Peach Bowl president and CEO Gary Stokan said. “Obviously I think both teams are excellent teams being undefeated in the case of Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina. They played the schedule that they had and won every game that was put in front of them, so congratulations to the staff and the team and the players for being so successful."

Chadwell and Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill did not mince words when asked who they thought had a better resume.

“I would say if you just looked at resumes, and not what’s on the name of the jersey, and you just put A and B up there ... there’s not a question,” Chadwell said.

“I just think they (Coastal) have more wins and they have better wins,” Gill said. “Played a tougher schedule, won those games, won more games, so I do think Coastal’s resume is better than Cincinnati.”

If Coastal Carolina does not make a New Year’s Six bowl, the team will play in either the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Christmas Day or the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 26.

Chadwell said the players involved in the COVID-19 and contact tracing situation would be available to return to the team on Tuesday, at least three days prior to any bowl game they are in contention for, if they do not test positive again.

“That’s how the protocols are listed, and we’re obviously following those protocols to a T,” Chadwell said.