Despite beating App State, CCU falls to No. 16 in AP poll, but rises in coaches poll

CONWAY — Winning arguably the biggest game in program history didn't seem to matter to a cadre of media voters in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

It didn't even help Coastal Carolina stay put.

The Chants dropped from No. 15 in the poll to No. 16 on Sunday's new Week 12 poll, despite a 34-23 win over Appalachian State on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium.

"It was disappointing because we did win a big game, but it's out of our control so you can't worry about it," Chants head coach Jamey Chadwell said.

CCU did move up from No. 18 to No. 17 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports.

No. 15 was the highest ranking ever for the Chants since joining the FBS in 2017 and the highest ever for a Sun Belt team. This is the sixth consecutive week that CCU has been ranked.

Some AP voters did not think the Chants should be as low as 16, however.

Tom Green of Alabama Media Group had the Chants coming in at No. 11, while Tom O'Neill of the Raleigh News and Observer thinks they should be as high as No. 12.

After defeating the four-time defending conference champion Mountaineers — the Chants were 0-6 against App State previously — CCU now has the best start in Sun Belt history at 8-0.

It is also the first time the Chants have won eight games in an FBS season, and the first time the Chants have been 6-0 in the Sun Belt, good enough for first place atop the East Division, a division the Chants were picked to finish last in by the conference in the preseason.

The Chants defeated the Mountaineers due in large part to freshman quarterback Grayson McCall's performance, throwing for 200 yards on 12-for-21 passing with two touchdowns. He also rushed 14 times for 69 yards and score, but did lose a fumble on the goal line.

The defense was led by senior defensive tackle C.J. Brewer, who had a career-high 14 tackles — three of them for loss — and 1.5 sacks.

The Chants have the best scoring offense in the conference, averaging 37.4 points per game, and also have the best scoring defense and the best pass defense, allowing only 17.1 points per game and 179.4 passing yards per game, respectively.

They are tied for first in the Sun Belt with 11 interceptions, almost half of those being from junior cornerback D'Jordan Strong with five. Strong had two picks against App State Saturday, one of them he returned 38 yards for a touchdown.

Next up for the Chants is a road tilt with Texas State (2-9, 2-5 Sun Belt) Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

It will be the first time this season the Chants won't be on national television.